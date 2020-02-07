A South Fairbanks intersection was closed to traffic for more than two hours Friday afternoon while Fairbanks police dealt with a person barricaded inside a building there.
According to police spokeswoman Teal Soden, police dispatch received a 911 call report of an assault involving a gun at a house at 22nd Avenue and Gillam Way. All occupants except the suspect, Kyle Vincent Curtain, came out of the house and told police there had not been an assault.
Curtain has an active arrest warrant for vehicle theft and refused to leave the house. Investigation showed there was not enough evidence to charge Curtain with assault. Police determined the vehicle theft warrant was not sufficient reason to risk a possible armed confrontation, and left after determining the other occupants were safe, according to Soden.
The intersection was closed to traffic from 2:45 p.m. during the incident and police issued a public safety alert advising people to avoid the area. The Fairbanks North Star Borough provided school buses for Hunter Elementary and Ryan Middle School students who would normally walk home in the area.
The safety alert was lifted shortly before 5 p.m.
Curtain is one of eight men on a “most wanted criminals” list recently released by Alaska State Troopers. According to troopers, Curtain is wanted on a $20,000 warrant for failing to appear at his sentencing for a 2019 evidence tampering and parole violation charge stemming from a 2015 conviction for vehicle theft, driving under the influence and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.