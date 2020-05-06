Fairbanks police investigating a report of vandalized graves at the Alaska Native section of Birch Hill Cemetery over the weekend have concluded that most of the damage was caused by ground erosion.
The damage was widespread and included knocked over or broken vases and flower pots and the removal of fencing, according to police spokeswoman Teal Soden. Further investigation revealed that, while two of the graves were vandalized, the remaining damage was caused by extensive erosion of the silty soil on which the cemetery is built.
The Alaska Native portion of the cemetery is managed by the Fairbanks Native Association. The city engineer and several police officers met with FNA executive director Steve Ginnis and the FNA property manager Monday to discuss ways to mitigate the problem.
It was recommended that jute mats be placed over the disturbed ground and seed planted as soon as possible. Police also advised FNA on ways to secure the area to deter further criminal activity there.
As of Monday, the damage to the vandalized graves had been fixed and police had no evidence to identify the culprits. Police are planning to run additional patrols in the area, according to Soden.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz a 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.