A shooting and subsequent vehicle accident on the Steese Highway early Wednesday morning was the result of a drug deal and robbery gone bad and not a road rage incident as originally thought.
According to a Fairbanks police news release issued Friday afternoon, a witness called 911 at 5:45 a.m. to report two vehicles had rammed each other in the southbound lanes of the Steese Highway between the Johansen Expressway and Trainor Gate Road. The caller reported a woman in one of the vehicles had been shot.
Police responded to the area and found three people inside a vehicle in the highway median. The driver, Gabrielle Titus, 23, of Fairbanks, was uninjured. A male and female passenger had suffered gunshot wounds and were treated and released at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
The male passenger is identified as Brandon Laszloffy, 24, of North Pole. Police have not released the name of the female passenger because she has not been charged.
The driver of the second vehicle, Roger Brown Jr., 52, of Fairbanks, fled the scene before police arrived but was located at 12:38 p.m. with the assistance of Alaska State Troopers.
An investigation revealed that Titus and Laszloffy arranged to buy heroin from Brown near Birch Hill Cemetery and then tried to rob him at gunpoint. Brown pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting Laszloffy and the unnamed female passenger.
Titus, Laszloffy and the female passenger fled the scene, and Brown followed them. Titus and Brown rammed each other on the Steese Highway and Titus lost control of her vehicle.
Brown was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first- and third-degree weapons misconduct and second- and third-degree drugs misconduct.
Titus was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and fifth-degree weapons misconduct.
Police are seeking an arrest warrant for Laszloffy for first-degree robbery, first- and third-degree weapons misconduct and first-degree attempted assault.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fairbanks police detectives at (907) 450-6550.