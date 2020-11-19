Moving forward with the process of hiring a new police chief, Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly has created a nine-person hiring committee, inviting to it members from local organizations with different areas of expertise, according to a news release.
The committee will include members from organizations such as the Homeless and Housing Coalition, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Fairbanks Diversity Council, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Alaska State Troopers, the district attorney’s office, the Interior Alaska Center for Non-violent Living and Native leadership organizations, as well as members in areas of expertise such as behavioral health.
“The Fairbanks police chief must be able to build strong relationships and work effectively with many different areas of our community including businesses, area-wide law enforcement agencies, and the residents,” Matherly wrote in the release.
The diversity of the hiring committee has been a hot topic during several recent city government meetings. Last week, one person joined the City Council meeting via Zoom and eight people sent their comments via email, asking the city administration to make the committee diverse. Two people spoke on the topic during the meeting on Oct. 26.
Maria Berger urged the mayor to include community groups “representing and advocating for people disproportionately affected by police violence.” She highlighted groups representing people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, mental health experts, as well as people with mental and physical disabilities.
Another member of the public, Helenmarie Matesi, echoed that notion.
“The new chief will set the tone for the interaction with all these populations,” she said.
The position of police chief will be open for in-house applications on Dec. 14 and will close on Dec. 21. After that, the mayor might open the process up to the public and advertise the position at large.
The hiring committee will interview the initial candidates and provide their recommendations to the mayor. The city will also hold a public forum to ask candidates questions provided by the Fairbanks Diversity Council.
After all of this is done, the mayor will make the final decision and present it to the Fairbanks City Council for approval.
Alyssa Quintyne told the City Council members that she hopes the mayor will lean on the council and the Fairbanks community to help with the recruitment.
“We have an abundance of knowledge and expertise right here in town,” she said. “Let us have a seat at the table too.”
