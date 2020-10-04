The city’s tallest and arguably least favorite structure — the vacant Polaris building — is slouching toward demolition, which would open space for housing and businesses and remove what so many people call an eyesore of downtown Fairbanks. The city is applying for federal help that could advance the demolition and is in the process of using another grant.
City officials last week started submitting the Polaris Building Demolition Project to the Innovative Readiness Training program, a Department of Defense platform that combines military training with assisting U.S. communities. If the department chooses the Polaris project, it could provide labor, expertise and resources for knocking down the building or at least some part of it.
Applying for the program is one of many city’s attempts to advance the demolition — a project that would cost between $8 million and $10 million, according to the project update from the Polaris Work Group.
“We are putting all our resources — all our tentacles — to get this building knocked down and to get it funded to get knocked down,” said Councilman David Pruhs, who is also a chairman of the Polaris Work Group.
To discuss the past and more importantly the future of the building that has been vacant since 2002, members of the Polaris Work Group met with Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her four staffers in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16. Murkowski brought up the Innovative Readiness Training program during the meeting, and her team later discussed the application process with the Department of Defense‘s representatives and clarified it to the city, said Explore Fairbanks President Deb Hickok, who is also a member of the Polaris Work Group.
Pruhs said the project could be a good fit for the Innovative Readiness Training program.
“Demolishing buildings is never easy and that’s what the military does,” Pruhs said. “This could be a training exercise before they go overseas: Here is an urban environment, and this is how you knock buildings down.”
As a part of the application process, the city invited the public on Wednesday to ask questions or raise objections regarding military assistance using a 30-day period. After that, the city will be able to complete the project submission, city communications director Teal Soden said.
Mayor Jim Matherly expressed his support for the project during the last Fairbanks City Council meeting.
“I can’t imagine anyone not wanting this, because anything we can do to get rid of the Polaris is OK by me,” he said.
The Department of Defense will make a decision on which projects to choose as training opportunities in July 2021 and start the on-the-ground work in April 2022.
The potential help from the military could speed up the demolition, but before getting to that part, the city has to decontaminate the building and potentially its surrounding grounds, said city environmental manager Andrew Ackerman.
The city already examined the inside of the building and found mold, asbestos and pigeon waste that can be dangerous to breathe, Ackerman said. This fall and next spring they will assess whether there are any hazardous materials in the ground water surrounding the building, he said.
To do the examination, the city is using the grant they received from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation that uses funds from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. To start removing the hazardous waste, the city is applying this month for another EPA grant that could bring up to $850,000, Soden said.
Clearing the property of environmental contaminants would remove the “real road block for developers who don’t want to take environmental liability” if they decide to redevelop the space, Ackerman said. After the place is cleaned from the hazardous waste, the city will need to take down the building store by store, get rid of the waste, and only then will the space be ready for redevelopment, he said.
The reuse plan for the Polaris Building and its surrounding block can include space for commerce, senior housing, as well as for conventions and art venues, Ackerman said.
Pruhs said the Polaris Building is “ground zero of economic redevelopment.”
“Once you knock down the building that has been empty for almost two decades, you can build a community center, a civic center, senior housing,” he said. “Once you knock it down, there are opportunities to build and to help the economic development of downtown.”
