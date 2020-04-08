A proposed plea deal and sentencing for a man accused of pointing a gun at a driver during a road rage incident on the Parks Highway last year went awry Monday after the judge refused to approve the agreement.
Evan John Fredrick Gentry, 24, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor reckless driving and driving in violation of a license restriction April 27, 2019, after the alleged victims reported the incident. The husband and wife told Alaska State Troopers that Gentry’s wife tried to sideswipe them with her truck, and Gentry pulled up next to them on his motorcycle and pointed a gun at them at least five times.
According to the agreement arrived at by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Haines and defense attorney William Satterberg, Gentry would have pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless driving — both misdemeanors — for a sentence of two years with all time suspended. Gentry would have had to pay a $5,000 fine, an additional $500 fine or the equivalent in community work service, forfeit the gun involved in the incident and take a firearms training course, among other penalties.
The victims in the case participated via telephone and expressed their displeasure with the agreement. Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle said that only the District Attorney’s office has the authority to bring charges against a defendant, and explained that his job is to ensure that sentencing guidelines have been met.
“Our … sentencing criteria exist to rehabilitate the offender. They don’t exist to exact revenge. That’s not the purpose of a sentence in the state of Alaska,” Lyle said.
Lyle ultimately refused to accept the plea agreement because it was “too lenient” and did not adequately address the seriousness of the offense.
“The firearm is the issue. You can’t pull firearms on people and point them at them when they’re driving 50, 60, 70 mph down the Park’s Highway,” Lyle said, noting later that “someone could have died on April 27, 2019.”
Lyle directed both parties to renegotiate the deal and return to court at 1:30 p.m. April 13.
