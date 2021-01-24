With wildfires rampaging in Alaska longer each year, controlling and suppressing them becomes a harder task. To help state fire managers plan for the upcoming summer fire season, researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks are preparing a fire forecast.
As fire seasons in Alaska change, so do their costs
Increasing temperatures in Alaska lead to persistent drought conditions, high winds, more frequent lightings, more flammable forest floors and, as a result, increased fire activity.
Cecelia Borries-Strigle, a graduate student working on the fire forecasting project, has been living in Alaska for a little less than 10 years, and she’s noticed how fire seasons have changed.
“The fires are starting to change with the climate,” she said. “They are becoming a little bit more unpredictable. Areas that don’t usually have big fires are starting to have them, and the times of year that have fires are changing as well.”
The 2019 fire season was a good example of change. While most Alaska fires typically end by late July, that year, August brought two fires that were big enough to disrupt road travel, prompt evacuations and destroy permanent structures.
The extended fire season affects management needs and costs. The suppression for the two late-season 2019 fires were approximately $59 million, according to the researchers. And the effect of the fires doesn’t end there.
“It’s really important that we find ways to fight the fires, put them out or make better decisions about them because they impact travel through the state, they impact the tourism industry, and they also impact the health of the people who live near them,” Borries-Strigle said.
Predicting Alaska fires
To help fire managers decide how to allocate their resources, UAF researchers are helping them peak at the upcoming fire season.
“What we are trying to do is provide fire managers in March with information about what kind of summer weather there will be,” said Uma Bhatt, professor of atmospheric sciences at the Geophysical Institute and the leader of the fire forecasting project.
To build the forecast, the researchers are looking at multi-model seasonal predictions and developing summer fire weather outlooks specific to the Interior Alaska.
Specifically, the researchers use the prediction models provided by the three government institutes: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, European Center for Medium Range Weather and Météo France. Researchers run these three prediction models, looking at factors such as temperature, precipitation, winds and moisture, and from that, they calculate the flammability of organic material in the soil.
In the current part of the research, Borries-Strigle analyzes the past. She makes the three models simulate predictions for the years from 1994 to 2011 and then compare the results to historical data of what the conditions were like.
In March, when seasonal forecasting data for summer 2021 is available, the researchers will be looking forward in time and will build plots to help fire managers see what’s going to happen throughout the parts of the fire season, in different Interior Alaska regions.
Applying these models can be tricky anywhere since no system is perfect, but Alaska offers challenges for forecasters. The shape of the earth itself is different closer to the North Pole, and it makes it harder for the models based on specific grids to stay accurate, Borries-Strigle explained. Plus, climate change affects the polar areas differently, she added.
From forecasting to fire management
Still, the researchers carry on with their work, adjusting and perfecting the prediction model and getting ready to present their results to fire managers and meteorologists.
“In March, managers will have to decide how they are going to allocate their resources,” Bhatt said. “They will need to decide, ‘Do we need to order more things from Lower 48? Do we think it will be a big fire summer?’ There is lots of different pieces of information, so our information will be just one additional piece that could help them in making their decisions.”
Eric Stevens is a person who will help fire managers analyze the forecasting to make those decisions. Stevens is a meteorologist or, more specifically, fire weather program manager at the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center.
Besides providing fire managers with short-term daily forecasts, Stevens and his colleagues put out seasonal forecast where they broadly describe each upcoming month, predicting whether the fire behaviour will be above normal, normal or below normal.
“It’s not very precise but that’s all we have,” he said.
Stevens said that at this point, no weather tool or model is perfect, and researchers and managers need to gather more data and “more seasons under the belt” to see how effective the forecasting tools are.
“Science is always a process,” he said.
However, Stevens is cautiously optimistic about the progress fire forecasting tools are making.
“Uma’s project will hopefully help us reach out further in time with our projections,” he said. “There is no project ever that yields perfection in regards to climate and weather, but every little bit of investigation helps us learn about this amazing state that we live in, and the more we learn, the more we are able to help land managers and the firefighters to get their job done.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.