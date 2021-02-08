The time is right for Arctic communities to start thinking about growing food year round. Eva Burk of Nenana is just the person to help make that happen.
In 2020, she was awarded the Indigenous Communities Fellowship from MIT Solve, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her plan is to develop a sustainable business model that will do two things: first, reduce fire hazard in Alaska by using spruce beetle-killed trees as fuel for biomass-heated greenhouses; second, grow food in these greenhouses year around in Arctic communities.
Education is included in the overall plan to train community members so that all these projects can remain sustainable locally.
The biomass greenhouse is still very much in the feasibility stage, but she expects other parts of the project will start being implemented in 2022. And she intends to begin in her hometown of Nenana, about 50 miles south of Fairbanks.
That includes expanding the current Farmer’s Market there on the shores of the Tanana River. The hope is to start building high tunnels that would cover raised beds for growing vegetables. Classes in “seeding” will be held. A garden manager will be hired.
She also hopes to work with the school to include this new agriculture project in the school curriculum. That has been successful in other communities she said. She is partnering with Calypso Farms in Fairbanks and with On the Land Media to create an Alaska Native Farmer training program. She wants to add local farmers to the collaboration as well.
Burk is working toward dual master’s degrees from UAF’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Department of Alaska Studies and Rural Development. She is also a graduate research assistant for the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy in the International Arctic Research Center.
“I’m the communicator,” she said, pulling lots of resources together to make this all happen.
She envisions partnerships between tribes and Alaska Native corporations to promote tribal and shareholder development for building, operating and maintaining the greenhouses.
Burk was working in the oil and gas industry in Anchorage a decade ago when she started thinking about this. Her focus shifted from environmental impact statements on big resource extraction projects to local food, energy and water sustainability projects.
“I wanted to come home and do something sustainable,” she said.
The timing was right, she added.
“In 2010, when I first brought this up, the community environment in Nenana wasn’t like you have now,” she said. “Now, there is a soup kitchen, and before COVID, community gatherings where all community members were coming. Everyone would talk about the projects going on.”
Now, a biomass plant is in the process of being built in Nenana and the largest solar farm in Alaska is proposed to be constructed just south of Nenana as well.
Burk’s hope is that these local greenhouses will provide produce to sell at local markets and ideally, provide lunch for school children.
The training for community members is paramount, she said. She envisions a program geared toward community and home gardeners, as well as additional training for greenhouse managers.
She has special interest in cooking and food preservation and will introduce classes covering those topics.
“People have gotten away from, why do we grow food,” she said. “Because we want to take care of our bodies.”
Villages in rural Alaska are considered food deserts and lack a sustainable supply of diverse, healthy food, she wrote in her fellowship narrative.
“Most food is imported via air, leaving Alaska one emergency away from being food insecure,” she wrote. “Additionally, unprecedented warming is resulting in an increasing number of forest fires, treacherously close to infrastructure and communities.”
The recent plague of spruce beetles killing trees has left “an overabundance of fire fuel in its wake.”
“This food security isn’t just an Alaska problem,” she said. “It’s a global problem.”
“I’m thinking about climate change and thinking about what’s coming into the Interior. Agriculture can help us,” she said. “Maybe it isn’t our traditional food ... but this is how we can carry on our traditions. This is how we are going to adapt.”
