Alaska State Troopers are looking for information about the theft of a small plane from the Clear Airport in Anderson.
According to a trooper news release, the blue and yellow Kitfox Series 5 airplane was stolen at some point in the past 1 1/2 months. The plane’s tail number is N596AK.
The plane had not been flown for several years and has significant safety issues. It has folding wings, and troopers believe it may have been hauled away in a trailer.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100.
Contact the newsroom at 459-7572.