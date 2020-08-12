A plan to open Fairbanks area public schools to face-to-face learning beginning Sept. 8 and starting with high-needs students and those with internet connectivity issues, roughly as many as 2,000 students, is being formed.
The school board gave a Sept. 1 deadline for education administrators to produce the plan for educating students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also decided to allow student athletes, including football players and cross-country runners, to continue meeting outdoors for practice after some wondered if they should suspend extracurricular activities to be consistent with the decision to delay in-person classes.
The school board met via the online platform Zoom on Monday, the same day that hundreds of teachers returned to work at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. Classes start online next week.
Melanie Hadaway, executive director of teaching and learning, said the school year is going to be “all hands on deck” for teachers and staff delivering education online and eventually in the classroom while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.
She said online learning will look different this fall than it did in spring because teachers have had time to prepare.
A higher-than-normal number of teachers has pursued professional development over the summer, Hadaway said.
The school board also heard early enrollment estimates.
Elementary enrollment in particular has fallen, according to Andy DeGraw, the district’s chief operating officer. The 2020-2021 school year is shaping up to be down by about 700 to 750 students, but that could change, he said.
About 12,550 students are currently enrolled with the school district, which had projected 13,281 for this school year.
DeGraw added that if the numbers hold, the district faces a loss of about $7 million in mostly state revenue.
DeGraw said that about 350 to 400 students have left the district for a non-district home-school program.
It’s not clear why another 350 or so students are leaving Fairbanks public schools.
DeGraw told the school board that 350 to 375 students left brick-and-mortar schools but remain enrolled in the district after signing up for the district’s Fairbanks BEST Homeschool.
Superintendent Karen Gaborik said she is moving staff to the BEST program to meet the needs.
Of those students enrolled at their neighborhood schools, about 10% signed up for online learning for the whole school year, officials said.
Phasing in face-to-face classes
Education leaders discussed when to open schools to in-person learning.
The board voted to commission a plan to phase in students, starting with vulnerable and high needs students, after Labor Day weekend. That includes students with an Individualized Education Program or IEP and students with barriers to learning from home.
Also, the board heard a proposal to keep most middle school and high school students home until after the first quarter, which ends Oct. 16. The board delayed action on that plan.
Roughly 400 to 600 students have been identified as needing face-to-face learning as soon as possible, according to school district officials. Another estimated 1,300 or so students have internet connectivity issues.
DeGraw told the board that another factor to consider is that the district school bus contractor is requesting a heads up of about two or three weeks before the start of in-person classes.
Because face-to-face learning is delayed, bus drivers have no work and they are leaving for other jobs, according to DeGraw.
The school bus company is unable to provide the full 137 bus routes as called for in the contract, according to officials. The goal is to staff at least 126 routes. Drivers from Seattle may need to be brought to Fairbanks to help, officials said.
A debate about extracurricular activities
Student athletes have been practicing since late July, and football teams scrimmaged over the weekend, according to Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent of secondary schools.
No athlete or coach is known to have tested positive for COVID-19, Meinert said.
“Statewide, I’m not aware of any cases,” said Billy Strickland, executive director of the Alaska School Activities Association, who encouraged the school board to carry on with sports practices.
Students need the exercise and camaraderie, he said.
“If we’re only practicing, that’s better than nothing,” Strickland said.
He told the school board that a fair amount of Alaska school districts have suspended sports practices.
The Anchorage School District, which is also beginning the term with online learning, paused sports practices until Aug. 20, according to Strickland.
The vote to continue sports practices in the Fairbanks area was 6-1 with school board member Erin Morotti casting the sole “no” vote. She is uncomfortable with student-on-student contact during the pandemic.
“In my personal opinion, if it is too dangerous for kids to learn in school, then it is too dangerous for kids to be in contact sports in school,” she wrote in a text message.
Meinert said spectators are being limited and players are wearing masks when on the sidelines.
Gaborik said sports teams are unlikely to travel for games this year due to added expenses tied with coronavirus mitigation protocols.
School board members said they are comfortable with allowing sports practices outdoors to continue so long as the school district remains in the yellow, medium-risk, zone.
“One of the things that kept me in school was wrestling and football. I also did choir,” school board member Sean Rice said. “It’s something that’s positive.”
The borough has logged an average case count of five new cases per day over the last two weeks, according to the state online coronavirus information hub.
The district would look at moving to a red, or high-risk, zone if the daily average went above 10, according to district officials.
