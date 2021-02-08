NENANA — City officials are frantically trying to make repairs at the city water plant today after a garage door malfunctioned and pipes froze and burst, cutting off the water supply to residents.
The temperature was 36 degrees below zero when the open door was discovered during early Monday morning snow plowing. Pipes were bursting and chunks of pipe were being thrown around the room, said Mayor Joshua Verhagan.
“We tried closing it and it bounced open three times,” said the mayor, who suspects a sensor malfunction. Certainly no one left that door open deliberately, he said.
“We’ve been splicing things together and trying to get water flowing again,” he said. “That’s the most immediate need.”
As many as 150 households pay to get water from the city.
Meanwhile, residents are taking the disaster in stride, melting fresh snow for non-potable uses, like flushing toilets.
At about noon, parts needed for repair were en route from Fairbanks, but repairs will take some time.
“We have at least 15 major breaks and it is likely going to be a minimum of days or weeks with no water for the city,” the mayor said in a Facebook post to the community.
He asked for their help: “In order to keep enough water in the lines underground, please don’t use water so that it can continue to circulate to prevent pumps from burning up and connections from freezing. Keep circulating pumps on.”
Residents should also leave heat trace on, the mayor said.
“The circulating pumps collectively throughout town are the only thing currently keeping the water moving (albeit slowly) till we can get our pumps moving it again,” he said in a Facebook message to the community. “We suggest turning off the breaker to your hot water heaters if you have used any hot water today, in order to keep the heating elements from frying.”
The water system was built in the late 1970s and the city has been trying to get it upgraded.
“This is really frustrating,” Verhagan said. “None of this would have happened if the upgrade was here.”
