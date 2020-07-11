The Pioneers of Alaska Igloos No. 4 and No. 8 are hosting the 73rd rededication ceremony of the Felix Pedro Monument at 3 p.m. Sunday at the statue at Mile 16 Steese Highway.
The event serves as the kickoff for Golden Days, a celebration of Pedro discovering gold near Fairbanks in 1902. The ceremony includes a guest speaker sharing tales of the early days of the Fairbanks Mining District as well as a wreath laying ceremony at the monument.
The event is outdoors, and social distancing and masking wearing is encouraged. Also, a sign-up sheet will be kept of attendees to facilitate contact tracing should the need arise.
The program includes a welcome, introduction, prayer, speakers, wreath laying, and refreshments. It is free to attend and open to the public.