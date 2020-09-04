Pioneer Park has been shut down early for the season due to a power failure caused by a failed transformer, according to notices from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
"We are sorry to advise that the park will now be closed for the remainder of the 2020 summer season. The normal end of summer date is Labor Day; however, this power failure is much more complicated than originally thought," a post on the park's Facebook page reads. "Pioneer Park staff are in contact with all park vendors/businesses. We are very sad about this event. The safety of all visitors and guests is of the utmost importance and the plan for repairs to the power line has begun."
A post Thursday morning on the park's Facebook page stated that many of the cabins in and around the park were without power but there was "no safety or hazard for the community."
A post later in the day stated that the playground will remain available and that the ADA-accessible portable toilets are open.
"Much thanks to our many visitors to Pioneer Park this summer and when these repairs are finished we will look ahead to 2021!," it reads.
Anyone with questions about the park is advised to contact the park's staff by email at pioneerpark@fnsb.us.
