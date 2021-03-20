As soon as the National Park Service discovered the Muldrow Glacier surging, it deployed its Structure-From-Motion (SfM) air-photo system to capture the surge on film.
Park pilot Paul Anderson and regional geologist Chad Hults flew over the glacier on March 13. The plane is outfitted with a camera port and a GPS antenna. Weather was clear and sunny. Winds were calm.
For two hours, they flew over the Muldrow Glacier, collecting 990 high-resolution images to produce an orthomosaic (air photo) and a digital elevation model (DEM). A repeat SfM flight was conducted by the pilot and remote sensing specialist Dana Hansen, a geoscientist, on March 17.
With these two sets of data, the National Park Service is working with glaciologists at the USGS Alaska Science Center and the UAF Geophysical institute to develop a velocity model for the entire glacier. Preliminary estimates suggest the glacier is moving 10-20 meters (or 30 to 60 feet) per day. In order for the feature tracking software to work, images had to be collected within a few days of each other.
Repeat satellite imagery has been requested to help monitor the surge.
— Kris Capps