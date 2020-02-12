The University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College building on Barnette Street closed on Wednesday following an incident involving pepper spray.
“It appears there was a discharge of pepper spray inside the building. There were no serious injuries reported,” wrote university spokeswoman Marmian Grimes in an email to the Daily News-Miner.
Grimes said in a later interview that calls were placed to 911 dispatch with people reporting their eyes were burning and they were coughing.
“We don’t know whether it was accidental or on purpose,” Grimes said. “We’re still investigating that part of things, but it was pepper spray.”
The building, at 604 Barnette St., was evacuated and closed, and evening classes were canceled. The pepper spray is being cleaned out, with talk of using air filtration systems to make sure it is out of the air, according to Grimes.
Grimes said the university is anticipating the building reopening and classes returning to normal Thursday morning.
“We’re not anticipating any additional class cancellations or building closures,” she said.
