Christmas lights brighten the early morning darkness at Mark Terhune's home on the corner of Wood River Drive and Loftus Road Wednesday morning, December 19, 2018. Terhune has decorated his house and yard for the holidays for years, but his display was noticeably larger this season after purchasing new lights from Lowe's and Fred Meyer. "I got quite a deal," Terhune said, adding that he'd like to thank the two stores for offering a military discount and sale prices to make the items more affordable. Terhune has no idea how many lights and decorations he put up, but said it took him nearly three weeks to get it all done. "Luckily it was warm this year," he added.