Despite the economic challenges of the pandemic, interest rates lowered across the nation gave some people in Fairbanks a chance to buy a better house for a better price.
In spring 2020, 212 people bought houses in Fairbanks, 12 more than in spring of last year, according to the 2020 Community Research Quarterly from Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“Residential market is extremely busy,” said housing agent Gene Duval.
The president of Denali State Bank Steve Lundgren agreed saying that the bank saw more home purchases this year compared to 2019 and is at 300% of their 2020 budget for home loans.
Nadine Winters works at Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing Services, which provides affordable housing for rent and assists home purchases. She said that they also saw an increase in people buying houses during the pandemic.
“Home sales are going up,” Winters said.”We are closing sales like crazy.”
The causes for the booming market
House purchases went up when in spring the Federal Reserve lowered the interest rates nationally, trying to offset the economic damages of the pandemic.
The Fed lowered the interest rate to 0% to 0.25% in what was the largest emergency reduction in more than 100-year history and it will keep the interest rates low for years, according to the September policy statement.
Who is buying?
The lowered interest rates allowed a lot of people in Fairbanks to get a better house.
Lundgren noticed that a lot of the home buyers are middle-aged people who’ve owned a house and now are trying to buy a more expensive one.
Duval agreed, adding that he observed a lot of buyers from the military and “local people who are moving up or scaling down.”
The increase in home purchases in Fairbanks fell mostly on three- and four-bedroom houses, while one- and two-bedroom houses were purchased less, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough quarterly research.
Besides buying new property, people in Fairbanks took advantage of the low interest rates by refinancing their existing housing loans, Lundgren said. Over 50% the house loans Denali Bank processed were given to people who are refinancing their loans to get lower rates, he said.
A purchasing experience
A high demand on houses in Fairbanks is interesting since the city’s vacancy unit rate is as high as almost 19%, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough Community Quarterly
“This is huge,” Winters said. “Extremely extremely high.”
Lundgren explained that despite a lot of homes listed for sale, “We have a shortage of good quality homes.” He also explained that during the pandemic, there has not been as much new house construction nationally, and the inventory of houses decreased.
Duval said that because there are not enough good homes, existing listings are getting multiple offers, making it stressful for buyers who might be applying for multiple houses with no results.
“It is a good market but not for everybody,” Duval said. “Losing your competing offers can be very frustrating. Buyers need to be prepared for this market to be successful.”
