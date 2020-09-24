Pebble Limited CEO Tom Collier has resigned after the release of secretly recorded tapes revealed the company head boasting about close relationships with Alaska politicians and holding sway over positions regarding the controversial Pebble Mine proposed to sit at the top of the Bristol Bay headwaters.
The mine, which has been a source of heated political debate in the state since its initial suggestion years ago, was recently denied a stamp of approval from the Trump administration’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which stated the current project proposal presents too many environmental risks and “lacks adequate compensatory mitigation.”
The tapes were recorded and released by members of a group called the Environmental Investigation Agency who posed as potential investors in the project. In the recordings, Collier discusses his access to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the White House and his stance that Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan support the mine but aren’t upfront about their position on the matter — claims all three elected officials have since spurned.
A Wednesday news release from Pebble parent company Northern Dynasty Minerals acknowledged that Collier had “embellished both his and the Pebble Partnership’s relationships with elected officials and federal representatives in Alaska.”
Northern Dynasty Minerals President Ron Thiessen noted that Collier’s resignation had been accepted.
“The unethical manner in which these tapes were acquired does not excuse the comments that were made, or the crass way they were expressed,” Thiessen said. “On behalf of the Company and our employees, I offer my unreserved apology to all those who were hurt or offended, and all Alaskans.”
Murkowski rejected Collier’s claims in a statement emailed Wednesday to the Daily News-Miner.
“Let me be clear: I did not misunderstand the Army Corps’ recent announcement. I am not ‘embarrassed’ by my statement on it and I will not be ‘quiet in the corner,’” Murkowski said. “I am dead set on a high bar for large-scale resource development in the Bristol Bay watershed. The reality of this situation is the Pebble project has not met that bar and a permit cannot be issued to it.”
Sullivan issued a similar rebuke.
“I unequivocally stand by my August 24 statement that Pebble does not meet the high standards we demand for all resource development projects in Alaska, and that the project cannot be permitted,” Sullivan wrote in a statement emailed to the Daily News-Miner. “Any suggestion otherwise is either wishful thinking, a blatant mischaracterization, or a desperate attempt to secure funding for a mine that cannot move forward. This incident demonstrates how far Mr. Collier, who has serious credibility problems of his own, is floundering in the face of this project’s overwhelming challenges.”
Sullivan’s opponent in the upcoming Senate race Dr. Al Gross, however, says the tapes back up his criticisms of the incumbent Republican.
“The tapes confirm what we already knew: Dan Sullivan is hiding and it’s Alaskans who are hurting. Whether it’s his secret support of Pebble Mine, or his need to hide his ultra-partisan record throughout this election, Dan Sullivan is wrong for Alaska,” a recently released ad for Gross stated.
Environmental justice groups opposing the mine shared similar doubt and a clear message: Collier’s resignation doesn’t make the Pebble proposal any less dangerous.
“Tom Collier is only leaving the Pebble Partnership because he got caught. Deception, dishonesty, greed and hubris are in the DNA of this company and at the heart of its existence. Pebble lies,” said Tim Bristol, executive director of anti-Pebble group SalmonState. “We have always known this and now, thanks to these tapes, the rest of world knows it as well. Tom Collier was not the source of this corruption — he is indicative of it. In the wake of this week’s events, it’s imperative our leaders call for a halt to the Army Corps planning process, which was exposed as broken almost beyond belief.”
Dunleavy’s office did not comment on Collier’s resignation but defended as false any claims that he contact the White House on Collier’s behalf.
“The statements made in the videos by representatives from Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Limited Partnership, as assembled by an environmental group, misrepresent the Dunleavy administration’s role and stance on the Pebble Project,” read a statement from the governor’s office emailed Wednesday to the Daily News-Miner.”
Former Pebble Partnership CEO John Shively will take over as interim CEO for the Pebble Mine project, according to a release from Northern Dynasty Minerals Limited Wednesday.
“My priority is to advance our current plan through the regulatory process so we can prove to the state’s political leaders, regulatory officials and all Alaskans that we can meet the very high environmental standards expected of us,” Shively said.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.