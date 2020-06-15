Recipients of federal Paycheck Protection Program funds were given more leeway earlier this month on the portion of the loans that will be forgiven. The passing of the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, which became law on June 5, amends the program by loosening requirements and extending the time period under which loans will be forgiven.
The Paycheck Protection Program, which is part of the federal CARES Act providing financial relief from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, is intended to prevent layoffs and small business closures. It’s overseen by the Small Business Administration and offers low-interest, federally backed loans for small businesses to provide several months of cash flow. If employers maintain payroll, the portion of the loan used to cover paychecks, interest on mortgage obligations, rent, and other fixed expenses will be forgiven.
The new law extends the covered period for loan forgiveness from eight weeks to 24 weeks after the date of loan disbursement.
The law also lowers the amount required to be spent on payroll costs in order for the loan to be forgiven to 60% from 75%. According to the Small Business Administration, “If a borrower uses less than 60 percent of the loan amount for payroll costs during the forgiveness covered period, the borrower will continue to be eligible for partial loan forgiveness.”
Additionally, the new law amends a number of other details of the program, including extending the deferral period for borrower payments of principal, interest and fees on PPP loans.
According to the Small Business Administration, 4.5 million PPP loans worth $511 billion had been processed nationwide as of June 3. In Alaska, more than 10,250 small businesses have successfully applied for $1.2 billion worth of the loans.
In a joint statement issued June 8, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin praised the program as “critical” and noted the estimated 50 million Americans who have kept their jobs as a result of it.
During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, SBA Northwest Regional Administrator Jeremy Field said the agency is “working in consultation with the Treasury Department to update the rules and guidance, a modified borrower application form, and a modified loan forgiveness application in accordance with the act.”
Field noted that June 30 is the last date on which a PPP loan application can be approved and reiterated that, with application rates dropping, there is still $130 billion available for small businesses seeking relief.
“The June 30 deadline means eligible businesses must apply with a lender; and, the lender must receive approval from the SBA by June 30,” Field said. “If a business waits to apply June 30, it will be too late. We don’t want that to happen. I urge all who are eligible for the PPP and haven’t yet applied to connect with a local lender now.”
In the weeks following the launch of the program, some small businesses were having trouble applying for PPP loans for various reasons. As a result, the state of Alaska launched the AK CARES Grant Program in late May.
On Wednesday, Field said that the SBA has since begun working with a wider variety of lenders to make sure underserved businesses have access to the PPP loan program.
“The SBA has been taking proactive measures to ensure no business slips through the cracks. In the weekly PPP report we release, you can see the progress we’re making on PPP loans going through various types of lenders such CDFIs, or Community Development Financial Institutions, MDIs, or Minority Depository Institutions, Farm Credit lenders, microlenders and so on,” he said.
To find lenders eligible to process PPP loans in your area, visit the SBA website here: bit.ly/37w9mfu.
