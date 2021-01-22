Two Fairbanks-area hotels were recognized by the 1st Stryker Brigade of Fort Wainwright for providing housing and a warm, family environment for soldiers during a COVID-19 quarantine.
The owner of the hotel, Jay Ramras, was presented with a certificate of appreciation Thursday for the efforts his staff went through to get the troops through the quarantine. The efforts went way beyond a minimal effort to help the troops at the hotel and made the necessity of the quarantine easier to deal with for soldiers, said Col. Stephen Phillips, commander of the brigade.
“What they said was ‘We will care for these soldiers,’ not just a patrons of the hotel but as really members of a family, and that’s what it felt like,” he said.
For his part, Ramras, a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives and long time Fairbanks businessman, said he was happy to be of service to the soldiers who stayed at his hotel, but said that housing the soldiers also gave the hotel a critical infusion of cash when business had dropped to a standstill because of the pandemic. It was a partnership for which he said he was really grateful.
“It was the first good news we’d had in ten months,” Ramras said.
Late last year, the leadership of the brigade found itself in a situation where troops who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan were granted block leave and returning from leave, mostly from Outside, all had to be isolated because of state public health and military directives.
For the vast majority of the troops returning, it was no problem. But for some 350 soldiers, the housing available for them simply wasn’t suited for quarantine, Phillips said. Something had to be done with remaining overflow of soldiers. It is a problem that has been faced by other units across the military in dealing with COVID.
The first idea the unit came up with on how to deal with the overflow was to stick the solidiers outside in tents in January. Although the tents in mind were designed for cold weather, the solution was less than ideal. Then one innovative staff non-commissioned officer, Sgt. Maj. Mark Dasch asked himself the question, “What if we could stick them in hotels?” Dasch realized hotels in Alaska were practically vacant because of the lack of people traveling because of the pandemic. And because of Alaska’s strict rules regarding quarantine for people coming from outside, hotel rooms were already being used individually by people for a place to spend the isolation period. He and others started to do some research, was it possible to house a couple hundred or so soldiers off base at the same time?
A contract was issued for bid and Pike’s Waterfront Lodge near the Fairbanks Airport and the nearby La Quinta were each granted a contract. For almost a month, the soldiers set up shop at the two hotels. But unlike other hotel guests, the soldiers had some special caveats. One, the soldiers would clean their own rooms, which honestly freaked out the cleaning staff of the Pike’s Waterfront Lodge. Two, the Army would truck in food from base dining facilities three times a day for all the troops. Three, the hotel staff should expect an extremely liberal use of Doordash and the wrapping that comes with it to supplement Army chow. The project became a case study for commanders on dealing with quarantine overflows and came in under budget, according to Phillips
Hotel staff said they were impressed with the courtesy of the soldiers who stayed at the hotel. There was one minor incident involving toilet maintenance and questionable language on behalf of a soldier that was addressed “off books” by physical training by a senior NCO. After about three weeks, the soldiers were able to return to base. Phillips said some cases of COVID were detected among the troops, but they were moved quickly to Wainwright for treatment and isolation from other soldiers who were being quarantined.
La Quinta, right down the street from Pike’s was issued certificates as well.