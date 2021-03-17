Alaska is the theme for a new $2.8 million playground proposed for Pioneer Park, and parks and recreation Director Mike Bork has a plan to get the private sector to pay for it.
The playground would have custom-made play structures inspired by aspects of Alaska such as the Tongass National Forest, Denali, the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, the cruise ship industry and more.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough commissioned a conceptual design and launched an interactive website with photos and a video showing what the playground would look like.
Bork said he is hoping to pay for the new playground by finding private sponsors wishing to purchase advertising rights on the equipment.
“Alaskaland at Pioneer Park” — the playground’s working title — would replace the toddler playground across from the Tanana Valley Railroad Museum and the one beside it for school-age children. Bork estimated the playgrounds are around 30 years old.
“The point of the park is not just to be a playground for a certain age of kids. It’s meant to be a multi-generational play experience,” the parks and recreation director said.
The new play area is being planned for both summer and winter use. An amphitheater would be flooded to create a skating loop. The conceptual photos show that trees would be planted around the play area.
“All of the different play elements — they are thematically arranged,” Bork said.
A two-story structure shown in the conceptual design is shaped like a cruise ship with ladders, a tube slide and an observation deck. The pipeline-themed area involves a huge tube slide.
A path runs to the top of a mountain from which there are multiple slides in the play area themed after Denali, North America’s tallest mountain.
Climbing structures and tall slides are combined to create the play area inspired by the birch forest.
Bork said the existing playgrounds are dated and were built with materials no longer considered suitable for children’s playgrounds. The play areas have been flagged for replacement since at least 2007, Bork said.
Pioneer Park playground replacement is on a list of approved borough building projects but its construction period is five years out, Bork said. He doesn’t want to wait that long and said part of the reason the borough commissioned the conceptual design was so that he had something to show potential playground sponsors.
Bettisworth North Architects and Planners provided the design work and scoping. That contract was $25,000, according to Donnie Hayes, Pioneer Park manager. The money was raised via the annual Fairbanks Halloween Trick or Treat Town held at Pioneer Park.
The designers organized a charrette, a group that comes together for an intense period of planning. Hayes said 12 people were part of the charrette, including representatives from Bettisworth North, Exerplay Inc., Landscape Structures Inc., Northwest Playgrounds and a state representative for inclusive playgrounds.
They focused on developing an all-ages Alaska-themed playground with wheelchair access that appeals to both Fairbanksans and visitors. They sought to develop “sensory rich experiences” with “areas that encourage imagination and creativity through cooperative play spaces.” They also needed “a playground that would draw sponsorship interest from the community and businesses.”
Hayes said in an email that the conceptual design is an early step in the playground replacement process and “a design that includes engineer and construction documents will be in the works in the next couple of years.”
The proposed new playground can be found online at bit.ly/3eYGgL8.
