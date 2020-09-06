Dozens of parents filled the Fairbanks school board’s email inbox last week asking for public schools to open to students.
The board also heard from the teachers’ union.
The Fairbanks Education Association outlined three conditions for opening schools: scientific and medical consensus that the COVID-19 outbreak in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is contained; detailed school safety plans approved by union leaders; and sufficient time to prepare for teaching in-person classes, according to an Aug. 29 letter to the school board signed by union President Sandi Ryan.
School started Aug. 20 with online instruction. School buildings open next week to select students for supervised online learning, but the majority of the 11,882 students enrolled in Fairbanks area public schools are anticipated to remain in remote learning status through at least Oct. 16.
Ian Kenny, father of two elementary students, wrote in an email to the board that it’s inadequate.
“Kids and teachers need the connection and communication bandwidth that can only be achieved by in-person instruction,” he wrote.
Members of the Board of Education read some of the emails aloud last week during public meetings.
Parent Joseph Gallagher wrote that remote learning is putting too much stress on children. Teachers who are uncomfortable being in the classroom during the pandemic should find a new profession, he wrote.
James Hughes, a father of two elementary students, said he and his wife both work outside of the home.
“Who will be home with my kids during the day to ensure that they stick to the schedule and complete work as assigned?” he said.
“Who will be home with my kids to ensure their safety throughout the day?”
“Leaving kids home alone is not an agreeable option for my family,” Hughes wrote. “Now that school has started, we are left scrambling and trying to figure out where we should take or leave our kids during the school days.”
Jennifer Balcom wrote that her first grader is getting help navigating online school from a day care provider.
“I commend the child care providers that are now doubling as teachers and IT (information technology) help,” she wrote. “Parents who would like to homeschool or do eLearning are amazing. This just does not work for me or my child.”
Allison Watega wrote that helping students navigate online classes while working full-time is challenging.
“I am not blaming the educators for this, but they are ill-equipped to provide quality education in this fashion. Often, children are unsupervised during distance class sessions, meaning the teachers are expected to keep control of multiple first graders through a video screen.”
It makes teaching and learning frustrating, Watega wrote.
“I recognize the significance of COVID-19 and am fully aware of the risks,” she said, “however, more states than not have children back in schools.”
Breanna McCallum wrote that her son is eating up his screen time with school work and isn’t learning much.
“He can’t sit at the table and do 2-3 hours of work staring at a screen,” she said. “He’s already using his maximum recommended amount of screen time just in school work. Our students need social interaction for their mental wellbeing.”
Emily Averett, mother of elementary and high school students, is worried about the mental health of children.
“We should be very concerned about the immediate and long-term ramifications of denying our children an in-person education, especially as we head into another long, dark Fairbanks winter,” she wrote to the school board.
A couple of the parents wrote thanking leaders for prioritizing public health.
“Please tally one parent vote in favor of an over-abundance of caution regarding in-person classes,” said Amy Lanam, parent of two high schoolers. “Thus far both schools are doing very well with the flexible distance format, as are my boys. Thanks for making hard decisions during difficult times.”
