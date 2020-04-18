New accounts for the University of Alaska’s college savings program increased by 44% during the first quarter of 2020 compared with 2019, and the number of people who pledged half or more of their Alaska Permanent Fund dividend toward the program increased by 12% year over year, according to Lael Oldmixon, executive director of Alaska 529 and UA Scholars Program.
Oldmixon sees little change so far in investment behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contributions to the state’s college savings program fell dramatically after the 2008 recession, data shows.
“It is still too early to determine the full impact of the pandemic on 2020 activity,” Oldmixon wrote in an email.
She said 81 of 39,631 account holders moved to the Money Market Portfolio, the lowest-risk in the Alaska 529 College Savings Plan, between mid-February and mid-March. Account holders are allowed two changes a year.
Website traffic to the state college savings program for the period January through March was up by 98%, according to Oldmixon.
Parents do not appear to be raiding their children’s college savings accounts to help keep their families afloat during the pandemic.
“What we are seeing is there is no change in the distribution behavior,” Oldmixon said. “Last year, our plan participants benefited from significant market gains. The recent downturn in the markets has been buffered by last year’s gains.”
When the economy foundered in 2008, contributions to the college savings program from the dividend dropped by almost half the next year. Numbers bounced back starting in 2014, according to a graph compiled by the Alaska Department of Revenue and provided by Oldmixon.
“We saw some investors move to more conservative investment options, distributions were higher and new account openings were lower,” she wrote.
About 14,000 Alaskans pledged half of more or their 2020 PFD to an Alaska 529 plan, representing about 2% of PFD filers, according to Oldmixon.
She attributes the gain in Alaska 529 account holders to a state rebranding effort and better public education about college savings plans. Qualified distributions for qualified higher education expenses are exempt from federal income tax.
On average, Alaska 529 account holders contribute $157 per month or $1,884 annually to their accounts.
Distributions can be made for non-education expenses and can be made early, but there are penalties.
“Account holders can take a distribution anytime,” Oldmixon wrote in an email. “If the funds are not used for qualified expenses during the calendar year as outlined in the IRS Tax Publication 970 (such as tuition, room, board, private school K-12 tuition, etc.) the earnings portion only is subject to income tax and a 10% withdrawal penalty. This is because 529s have the benefit of tax-deferred earnings growth. Distributions are tax-free when used for qualified education costs.”
The College Savings Plans Network, a national nonprofit association of state college savings plans, issued a news release last week encouraging investors to remain calm.
“It is important to keep in perspective that your child’s dreams and your goals for their future are long-term. Staying the course is an essential part of keeping those dreams moving forward,” said Michael Frerichs, chairman of the College Savings Plans Network and Illinois state treasurer, in a prepared statement.
The organization encourages account holders to consider long-term goals “before making abrupt decisions based on recent market volatility,” the news release stated.
National investment in 529 college savings plans is at record highs and reached over $371.5 billion as of Dec. 31, an increase of over 19% year over year, according to the College Savings Plans Network.
Student debt in the U.S. is almost $1.6 trillion, according to the organization.
