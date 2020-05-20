With school ending for the summer, teachers and administrators from Arctic Light Elementary School lined up in front of the school on Tuesday, as a parade of students drove by in their vehicles to thank them. Teachers, in turn, wished their students a good summer. With COVID-19 closing school doors before the official end of the school year, the faculty practiced social distancing as they cheered on the passing students. 

Teacher parade

Janet Farris, the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright school liaison officer, along with Thad Keener, the Arctic Light Elementary School principal, and the school’s teachers wish their students a good summer as they pass by from vehicles in front of the school May 19. With COVID-19 closing school doors before the official end of the school year, the faculty practiced social distancing as they cheered on the passing students. (Photo by Daniel Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)
