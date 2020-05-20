With school ending for the summer, teachers and administrators from Arctic Light Elementary School lined up in front of the school on Tuesday, as a parade of students drove by in their vehicles to thank them. Teachers, in turn, wished their students a good summer. With COVID-19 closing school doors before the official end of the school year, the faculty practiced social distancing as they cheered on the passing students.
Parade held on Fort Wainwright to thank teachers
