A commission that reviews public officials’ compensation voted unanimously to recommend monthly raises of $200 and $50 for assembly members and school board members, respectively.
The panel also recommended removing a cap on the borough mayor’s annual cost of living salary increase, which is tied to the Consumer Price Index in Anchorage. The cap is 1.5%. The Anchorage CPI for 2020 is 3%.
The recommendations from the Fairbanks North Star Borough Salaries and Emoluments Commission are included in the agenda for Thursday’s regular borough assembly meeting under communications to the assembly. The commission met on Jan. 6 and passed four motions unanimously.
“A public hearing on the recommendations was held at noon on Jan. 6, 2020. No one presented to testify,” said a memo to borough leaders from Traci Gatewood, chairwoman of the commission.
Assembly members currently make $900 a month, and the commission said in its report that monthly compensation should increase to $1,100. The presiding officer’s stipend is $1,100, and the commission recommended boosting it to $1,300.
“The compensation has not been adjusted since 2006, and while the compensation has remained the same, the workload and expectations have increased,” according to the commission’s report.
School board members earn a $400 monthly stipend, and the Salaries and Emoluments Commission is recommending an increase to $450 a month along with an increase for the school board president to $550 monthly. The commission has been recommending increasing the school board’s stipend since 2014.
“The public contact and interaction are very high for the school board,” the commission’s report states. “Fuel and other costs associated with attending meetings have increased; it should not cost a member to have to serve in this capacity.”
The borough mayor earns a yearly salary of $107,910, and the commission did not recommend adjusting it except with respect to annual cost-of-living increases. The mayor’s annual increase is currently capped at 1.5%. The commission recommends dropping the cap.
The borough’s three employee unions have no caps on cost-of-living increases. Removing the cap on the mayor’s cost-of-living increase will “keep the mayor’s salary competitive,” according to the Salaries and Emoluments Commission.
A separate report dated Dec. 4, 2019, shows the mayor is the 28th highest-paid borough employee behind two borough attorneys, eight public works employees, the chief financial officer, the library director and the borough clerk to name a few.
The Salaries and Emoluments Commission also considered whether to compensate the volunteers serving on the Interior Gas Utility Board of Directors.
“The commission appreciates the effort of the IGU board and agreed with their earlier decision to not be compensated, which is similar to other nonprofit boards,” the report from the commission states.
Before issuing its recommendations, the Salaries and Emoluments Commission reviewed public officials’ compensation at other Alaska municipalities along with a nine-page list of borough employees’ salaries.
The stipend for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members is less than those serving on the assemblies in Anchorage and in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough but higher than comparable leaders in Juneau, Kodiak, the city of Fairbanks and North Pole, according to a survey of salaries and benefits for elected officials.
The trend is similar among school boards except that members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education have a slightly higher stipend than those serving on the Mat-Su school board, according to the survey, dated Dec. 5, 2019.
The Salaries and Emoluments Commission’s recommendations do not discuss health care benefits.
Members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education are eligible for health care benefits, while members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly are not.
