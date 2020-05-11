Alaska Native communities face adversities daily that urban communities don’t experience. The global pandemic is exacerbating those difficulties.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and officials in the state Department of Health and Social Services began emphasizing the need for cleanliness and personal space early on in the state’s virus response: Wash your hands throughout the day; stay away from others; if you are sick, isolate from family members.
These suggestions mean nothing when three generations might live in the same family home and whole communities have no access to running water, said Tanana Chiefs Conference President and Chief Victor Joseph.
Two of Joseph’s Interior communities don’t have health aides, and two rely on itinerant health care workers who are only there part of the time. Twelve villages have no running water or sewer system, rendering the governor’s mantra of regular hand washing irrelevant.
“That’s something we’ve been fighting for, for a long time,” Joseph said. “It makes it really difficult for our communities to protect people from the spread of the disease.”
As Dunleavy and members of his Cabinet have begun reopening the state to intrastate travel, many of Joseph’s rural communities still on the road system have taken protection into their own hands by setting up roadblocks and checkpoints on the way into their villages. The goal is to keep out the virus and those carrying it.
But what happens when these communities don’t have public safety officers or law enforcement to help implement these protective measures?
One in three rural Alaska communities has no police force of any kind. More than 85% of the 37 communities that Joseph serves throughout the Interior as chief of Tanana Chiefs Conference have no police or village public safety officer.
“When our tribes create these ordinances to try to protect the health of their community and their members, we don’t have enough law enforcement out there to enforce those ordinances,” Joseph said.
Joseph emphasized that it remains the sovereign right of his villages to protect their members through roadblocks, checkpoints and other measures. The governor has communicated that he will “work with” individual villages regarding these measures, Joseph added.
But Joseph didn’t specify whether the governor had expressed support for the communities to implement these protective measures.
Julie Kitka, president of the Alaska Federation of Natives, said she has heard these concerns from a number of other communities across the state.
“What we’re hearing from the rural communities is that they want to stay more closed and isolated. They’re not comfortable opening it up,” she said. “They want testing available and they want more assurances that this virus has moved on.”
Getting resources to the communities is one of the tasks Kitka and Joseph identify as a struggle during the pandemic.
“The resources getting out into the rural areas are tons slower than we’d ever want,” Kitka said. “We really thought resources could have been pushed out [faster.] There’s just this lag period that’s very frustrating to people.”
This includes federal funding that tribes across the country were promised but Alaska has yet to receive, but it also includes more simple but equally important resources like basic food supplies, Joseph added.
“You’ve been around our Fairbanks stores and you’re seeing what is available,” Joseph said. “Now if you start thinking about how are we going to be able to get groceries out to our communities. Even if you look at some of the meat display racks, you’re seeing a lot less product in those cooler systems than what we usually see. We’re seeing less product here locally, which is definitely impacting the product that’s going out to our communities.”
This is only compounded statewide by transportation issues and travel restrictions, Kitka added.
“The transportation is a key issue with the shutdown of a lot of the transportation carriers, both voluntarily and inadvertently with regard to Ravn (Air) and their financial issues. It creates a real hardship for the rural areas that are used to people coming and going, coming down to the hospital, patient travel, supplies, food, equipment — things like that,” she explained. “The transportation lag and complete absence in some areas is difficult and the change in season — you can’t just drive out there.”
None of this is new for these communities.
“A lot of these issues are only exacerbated. We’ve already had these issues before and have been trying to fix them, but now with the pandemic, it just makes it that much more difficult and challenging,” Joseph said of his Interior communities.
“We have to work with both the state and the feds to try to figure out solutions. Funding is a key issue in how we are able to mitigate these types of problems we face, but so is support moving forward.”
