A medical roundtable-style discussion this week is addressing life in the COVID-19 era.
The talk, “Thriving During a Pandemic,” is 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, via the online platform Zoom, with guests Dr. Anne Zink, state chief medical officer, and social worker Linda Thai speaking on the stress of living in a pandemic and how to move from coping to thriving.
The talk is free to attend and open to the public, and guests can register online at bit.ly/3sbDi9v or view it on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/akechoprograms.
Medical experts slated for virtual attendance include Dr. Laura Brunner, Dr. Andrew Cox, Dr. Jaqueline Cox, Dr. Jenny Lessner, Dr. Mishelle Nace, Dr. Mark Simon, Dr. Becky Taylor, Dr. Chris Todd and RN Elizabeth Burton.
The online series is presented by a joint effort of the Alaska Division of Health and Social Services, University of Alaska Anchorage Center for Human Development, Chena Health, Fairbanks Cancer Care, Fairbanks Public Health, Interior Community Health Center, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Foundation Health Partners.