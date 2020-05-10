Alaska’s farmers markets are opening for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the way we will shop at them is changing.
Gone are the days of strolling with your friends at the market, having a long lunch, and talking to vendors about which tomato varieties are their favorites. Now, it’s get in, get your produce, and get out.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the statewide Alaska Farmers Market Association worked to create a list of guidelines for farmers markets, with practices such as spacing between vendor booths, the wearing of face masks, no eating on the premises, and encouraging only one member per household to visit the markets.
Brad St. Pierre, the manager of the Tanana Valley Farmers Market, wants guests to be aware of the guidelines before the market opens May 16He’s also the vice president of the Alaska Farmers Market Association and had a hand in crafting the state guidelines.
“It’s going off what’s happening at other markets across the country,” he said of the recommendations, which can be found online at dec.alaska.gov.
At the market on College Road, visitors this summer can expect an entrance and exit gate, a restricted number of patrons inside the market at one time, and a reorganization of the market as vendor booths will be set up in part of the parking lot to accommodate social distancing. Also this year, the building on the market grounds will be closed to the public. In addition, guests and vendors will be required to wear face masks while at the market.
“Hopefully, it will not be too big of a surprise for people showing up,” St. Pierre said. “This year, unlike years' past, the farmers market is not a social gathering place.”
One new inclusion this year is a virtual farmers market in which you can place an order from home and pick it up at the market. However, for guests who are wanting to experience vendors in person, the goal is to provide the safest environment in Fairbanks, St. Pierre said.
“With the spacing between tents and hot food vendors, we’re trying to encourage people to come and shop efficiently and go home,” he said.
In a nod to changing times, St. Pierre said the farmers market is displaying signs that read, “Please be patient. This is our first pandemic.”
“Just the fact we have a market that is open is big,” he said.
For Calypso Farm, a farm and ecology center near Ester, it’s one step further. While Calypso is closing the Ester market and its stand in the parking lot of Beaver Sports, it is still maintaining the Southside Community Farmers Market at 24th and Rickert streets. The big change, though, is it is preorder and pickup only.
“We’re not even considering it a market,” said Susan Willsrud, one of the co-directors at Calypso Farm. “We’re hesitant to call it a market.”
The Southside market is guided by a committee of South Fairbanks residents and customers as well as Calypso staff. To offer safer shopping, the committee decided to do preorders only, which Calypso supported, Willsrud said.
“The committee has been fully on board with creating a safe as possible way that people in the neighborhood can get locally grown food,” she said.
In order to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, customers will place their orders online at calypsofarm.org and pick them up at the market. They’re calling it Southside Preorder and Pickup.
“Markets are such a social place, and that should be the heart of the market,” Willsrud said. “We don’t want a situation where people might be new to the market and we’re like, no, you can’t get out of your car. We felt it was better to respond to this pandemic to have this market serve as a service to get the community food.”
Calypso is encouraging all orders to go through their website, with the orders likely available the second week of June, she said.
“We want to keep the risk of transmission as low as possible,” Willsrud said.
In addition to those changes, Calypso also halted its school garden programs this year at Pearl Creek, Hunter and Woodriver elementary schools. Willsrud estimates 70% of Calypso’s sales collapsed this year because of shutdowns and restaurant closures.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.
•••
More online
• State guidelines can be found at dec.alaska.gov/eh/fss/food/farmers-markets with additional information at www.alaskafarmersmarkets.org.
• The Tanana Valley Farmers Market can be found online at www.tvfmarket.com. Calypso Farm is online at calypsofarm.org.