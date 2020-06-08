A 41-year-old Palmer man serving a 498-year prison sentence for a deadly 2007 crime spree died in custody Saturday afternoon.
Christoper Erin Rogers Jr. was found unresponsive in his housing unit at Spring Creek Correctional Center, according to Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Gallagher. Correctional officers and medical staff immediately began performing life-saving measures until emergency medical services personnel arrived.
Rogers was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. at Seward Providence Medical Center.
Rogers was convicted in two separate trials in 2008 and 2009 after being charged with the death of two people and the attempted murder of three others.
According to prosecutors, Rogers went to his father's Palmer home on Dec. 2, 2007 and hacked him to death with a machete before attacking his father's fiancee and dog with the same weapon. Rogers then stole his father's vehicle and .357-caliber revolver, drove to Anchorage and fatally shot a 27-year-old graduate student.
Rogers subsequently shot a 33-year-old woman as she walking on an Anchorage trail and a 43-year-old man who was warming up his vehicle. Both of those shooting victims survived.
Rogers was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, vehicle theft, second-degree theft and cruelty to animals. He was sentenced in 2010 to a total term of 498 years in prison.
Rogers' next of kin have been notified.
All inmate deaths are reviewed by the Alaska State Troopers and the state medical examiner's office.
