A consulting firm hired by the Fairbanks North Star Borough is evaluating the largest public venue in Fairbanks, the Carlson Center.
Borough leaders commissioned an “independent, unbiased, third-party economic assessment of community needs and how the facility can best serve them.”
The final report by GreenPlay LLC, based in Louisville, Colorado, is expected in October.
The contract with the private management company that operates the center expires next summer. Leaders want to consider other options to “make an informed decision about the future management” of the facility, according to the ordinance appropriating $100,000 for the study. Bringing the facility under borough management is under consideration.
GreenPlay has a $95,995 contract with the borough for a report to include market research, a community survey and a formal public involvement process, according to Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer.
The work began in June and focus groups, interviews and an online forum have happened with more to come, consultants said at a July 30 virtual forum that was published on YouTube: bit.ly/3lg3fCs.
The Carlson Center opened in 1990 with the goal of creating a multi-use facility to improve quality of life. It is named after John A. Carlson, who served as borough mayor from 1968 to 1982.
The center has played host to trade shows, luncheons, collegiate hockey, roller derby, statewide conventions, craft bazaars, concerts, the circus and more with seating for as many as 6,539 people, locker rooms, dressing rooms, a box office, concession stands, on-site catering, concert lighting, portable stages, a four-sided video scoreboard, a climate-controlled loading area, plenty of parking and access for people with disabilities.
The arena is currently closed for events after Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered the borough to make it available as a hospital overflow site during the coronavirus pandemic.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward had proposed remodeling and adding onto the 35,000-square-foot facility, but the assembly rejected that idea while Explore Fairbanks pursues a project to build a Fairbanks Convention and Arts Center downtown.
The Carlson Center is funded by user fees and a half-million-dollar subsidy from the taxpayers. It is managed by ASM Global, formerly SMG, and has annual gross revenues of about $1.8 million, according to 2020-21 borough budget documents.
In a normal year, as many as 75,000 tickets are sold for events at the arena, which serves an estimated 125,000 visitors annually.
According to a report on the Carlson Center in the borough budget, long-term issues and concerns with the building are that the kitchen is too small and needs upgrades, the bleachers are so old that the manufacturer is no longer making replacement parts, and the marquee in front of the facility needs to be replaced.
Work on the Carlson Center feasibility study has included two focus groups with 16 participants, consultants said at the July 30 online forum. At least 14 stakeholders have done interviews.
Participants of the online forum were asked what they thought were the arena’s strengths and weaknesses, whether they were satisfied with the Carlson Center management and what new activities could be hosted at the facility.
Strengths included the location on the river, parking and food and beverage service. Weaknesses included cleanliness, pricing and acoustics.
About half of the participants surveyed said Carlson Center management is adequate or they had no opinion. The other half were somewhat or totally dissatisfied.
New activities suggested for the facility included fitness classes, indoor soccer, physical education for homeschooled children, school dances, track meets, preschool, a coffee shop and a walking track.
