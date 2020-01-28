Applications are now open through Feb. 26 for parents who want to enroll their child in a high school outside of their designated attendance area.
The Out of Attendance Area application process has been in place for a couple of years at elementary schools but has been expanded to include middle and high schools.
Through the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s website, parents can use an online Centralized Application Portal to apply for a seat in a school outside of their district-identified “home school,” signified on school boundary maps.
“It’s really a randomized waitlist,” said Assistant Superintendent Shaun Kraska. “So it was created because we had families requesting to go to schools out of their attendance area, and there wasn’t a consistent process in place for every single school to do it the same way.”
Once a student has been seated, that school becomes their “home school,” according to the school district’s website, and the student does not need to reapply in following years unless they withdraw to attend another school, have transportation issues or the next year grade level is only available by lottery.
With elementary schools, the district started the process with a core group of schools, with the first applications being collected in spring 2018 for the 2018-19 school year. They later expanded to all elementary schools and this year expanded to secondary schools.
“We are very supportive and open at the secondary level — which is middle and high school — of families wanting some choice,” Kraska said, “and so we have worked hard to create a very transparent process for parents, one that is consistent with what they have been doing at the elementary level.”
Schools are staffed based on projected enrollment, which is in turn based on the attendance area data, according to Kraska. If more students want to attend a school that’s at capacity, the principal can’t just allow more students to attend.
Through the system, the district gets to see where families want to go and if they have space to let them in, rather than just telling them they’re outside of the attendance area.
“We think the things that parents are going to really enjoy is that they can log on and see where they’re at in the waitlist,” she said. “They don’t have to keep going through this process every year wondering. They don’t have to either visit the school or fill out paper applications. It’s very transparent.”
For families without access to technology, however, there are still paper applications available at every secondary school. These can be turned in at the school’s office.
The process is random, with some provisions in place. For example, if a younger sibling is entering secondary school and their sibling is at a specific school, they can get a priority preference for that school.
One thing Kraska stressed is that the application window is open and everybody has the same chance.
“So if you apply the first day of the window, the application window doesn’t increase your chances,” she said. “You can be the last person to apply on the last day and that’s OK too.”
Once the application window closes, all the applications are shuffled electronically, so the order in which a student’s application is submitted has no bearing on their place on the wait list.
The other aspect of attending school out of the attendance area is the district does not provide transportation for those students. Bus routes are based on school attendance areas.
Another thing Kraska mentioned for families to keep in mind, specifically for secondary schools, is athletic eligibility. Parents and students can talk to their school’s activities coordinator about changing schools and eligibility for athletics.
To see more information about attendance areas, the Out of Attendance Area application, school boundary maps and frequently asked questions, visit https://www.k12northstar.org/Page/5695.
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on Twitter at: twitter.com/FDNMlocal