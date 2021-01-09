An orphaned sea otter pup that was found in critical condition on an Anchor Point beach is now swimming and playing with a companion sea otter at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward.
The female sea otter pup, now named Juniper, was admitted to the Wildlife Response Program on Dec. 12 after it was found near a dead adult sea otter being scavenged by a bald eagle. The adult otter is assumed to be the pup’s mother, although Alaska SeaLife Center officials say there is no way to confirm that. Volunteers quickly received permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to pick up the pup, which was in critical condition and covered with dirt.
Juniper weighed only 11 pounds and SeaLife veterinarians determined she had been eating foliage from the beach where she was stranded.
“Sea otters have a very sensitive gastrointestinal tract, which can quickly become inflamed, leading to a life-threatening situation,” veterinarian Elizabeth DeCastro said in a news release. “In addition to fluids, we gave her medications to combat the inflammation and promote healing.”
Sea otters require 24-hour care until they are about 6 months old.
After days in intensive care, Juniper stabilized and was introduced to another orphan sea otter, a male named Pushki, who is about the same age, said Jane Belovarac, wildlife response curator at the center.
“The pups were initially curious about one another and vocalized back and forth for quite some time,” she said. “We watched them play, swim and groom each other, which are all behaviors we like to see during a sea otter introduction.”
The next step will be to introduce the pair to a third sea otter, Lupine, that was rescued in July 2020.
