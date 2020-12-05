The northern-most opera company in the United States is closing.
Opera Fairbanks made the announcement Thursday, citing ongoing financial difficulties exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Despite continued faith that the financial status of Opera Fairbanks would improve over the last year, the decision was reached by the Board of Directors of Opera Fairbanks to permanently close down operations,” President Carol Wilbur wrote in announcing the company’s closure. “The COVID pandemic has also played a role in this decision; the toll that this situation has taken on all performing arts cannot be understated. As there is no foreseeable end in sight to this situation, trying to delay the decision to shut down is no longer tenable.”
In June 2019, Opera Fairbanks announced it was postponing its then-upcoming season until this year, citing already growing financial concerns. At the time, Wilbur told the News-Miner, “Basically, over the years, support has just waned. Opera is expensive to produce. It came down to a realization that to go ahead would be financially irresponsible.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, production companies across the country faced the same fate: darkened theaters and inevitable closures. A report issued in August by the Brookings Institution, a public policy think tank in Washington, D.C., estimated that between April 1 and July 31 of this year the United States lost more than 2.3 million jobs and $74 billion in average monthly earnings for creative occupations. The report went on to say that jobs in fine and performing arts — which include visual arts, music, theater and dance — will be disproportionally affected, equaling about one-third of the wages lost in the United States.
Opera Fairbanks came into being in 2005 when a group of music and art lovers saw a need for the craft in Fairbanks. The company produced some of the genre’s biggest operas, including “Carmen,” “Don Giovanni,” “The Magic Flute,” “La Boheme,” “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and “L’italiana in Algeri,” to name just a few. Stars who have graced the company’s stages include Keith Miller, Sylvain Demers, Ta’u Pupu’a, and international mezzo-soprano Vivica Genaux, who hails from Fairbanks. The company has been led by Artistic Director Gregory Buchalter of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
“I am sorrier than I can say that Opera Fairbanks is closing,” founding member Cassandra Tilly said. “From its inception in 2005, it was the company’s goal to bring live opera and music education to Alaska. Co-founders Jim Holm, Bill Reed and indefatiguable Theresa Reed worked hard to get the first board organized, initial funds raised and a first season slated. Pianist Jamila Hla Shwe was there every step of the way — from the first ‘what if’ conversation to vocal coachings and long, long hours of rehearsals.”
In 2014, Tilly and composer/musician Emerson Eads premiered “The Color of Gold,” an original work that told the gold rush history of Fairbanks’ founding. It had its world premiere in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts on March 14, 2014.
“My chance to be able to learn from maestro Greg Buchalter as an assistant conductor and chorus master were absolutely unparalleled in my musical education,” said Eads, who attended the University of Alask Fairbanks for his undergraduate work. “Maestro Buchalter heard my music and had me commissioned by Opera Fairbanks, and before I knew it I was writing my first opera. This is only because of Opera Fairbanks. It saddens me deeply to know that this company is disbanding, but these are trying times. I have to extend my greatest gratitude to this company, Cassandra Tilly, Tom Gross, Herta Prechtel and Carol Wilbur for the education their company provided me, and the support that they continue to show me. This company is emblematic of the Fairbanks spirit and I have no doubt that it will rise again.”
Wilbur, Tilly and Eads each expressed their gratittude for the company, the city and the talent, both those who performed on stage and worked behind the scenes.
“Our gratitude to the community of Fairbanks for their staunch support over our successful 13 year history cannot be understated,” Wilbur said. “Without their support, the level of success we reached would not have been possible.”
