A new online survey is aimed at gauging the health of local businesses.
Economic development organizations, such as the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, are gathering data to help them figure out where to direct efforts for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5-to-10 minute questionnaire at covid-fnsb.hub.arcgis.com is voluntary for business owners in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Business owners can decide whether they want their information made public or kept private in the “Business Status Dashboard” tab.
The survey has eight to 14 questions about staffing levels, revenues, operational status and whether the business has applied for government relief. Almost 80 responses have been collected so far. The survey closes Sunday.
Marisa Sharrah, chamber president and CEO, said statewide surveys have been conducted but the response rate has been too low from the Fairbanks area to get meaningful information on how businesses here are doing.
“We want to get this baseline information so that we know what we are working with,” Sharrah said. “We really want to make sure we are directing our efforts in the right way and we have a solid understanding of what the current landscape is.”
The survey is part of a COVID-19 economic revival effort involving the chamber, the borough, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. and more. A plan created by the Economic Development Commission is their guide.
The Interior Alaska COVID-19 Economic Impact and Recovery Plan outlines a pathway to economic health involving data collection and targeting industries with the greatest need.
“This is really a planning document for policymakers and for business leaders,” said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, chairman of the Economic Development Commission.
Tasks listed in the plan include boosting the “buy local” program; creating “Economic Enterprise Zones”; revitalizing derelict properties; encouraging rail system expansion; encouraging local anchor institutions to increase local purchasing and hiring; and supporting an effort to promote solar energy.
At least a half a dozen businesses in the borough, including a pet groomer, a bed and breakfast, a bar and a jewelry shop, have closed indefinitely or permanently in recent weeks. According to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, the unemployment rate has tripled. The outlook for the visitor industry is particularly bleak.
Ward said in an interview last week that he is looking into whether he could make use of federal coronavirus relief money to help local businesses.
The borough qualifies for at least $24.5 million in grant money to offset pandemic-related expenses.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.