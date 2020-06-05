A Fairbanks woman died and five people were injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle collision on Farmers Loop Road.
According to a news release issued on the Alaska State Trooper website Friday afternoon, Ashley Sortman, 28, was driving a silver Pontiac when she passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone on a curve in the road and collided head-on with a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Troopers, Fairbanks police and University of Alaska Fairbanks police, fire and EMS responded to the accident site at Farmers Loop Road and Shuros Drive at 9:47 p.m.
Sortman was pronounced dead on the scene, and all five occupants of the pickup truck — a 28-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, a 72-year-old woman, a 10-year-old child and a 6-year-old child — were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Sortman was the sole occupant of the Pontiac. Her next of kin have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.