Two Fairbanks men were indicted by a federal grand jury; one on a weapon charge and the other on a stalking charge, federal officials said.
U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced Thursday that Bradley Kruger, 20, and Roger Keeling, 54, had both been issued separate indictments by a federal grand jury — Kruger for illegal possession of a firearm and Keeling for stalking.
According to court documents, Alaska State Troopers stopped Kruger for a traffic violation on July 27, 2020, and during the stop, found loose ammunition on the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
During the search, Troopers located drugs and drug paraphernalia along with a loaded Smith and Wesson .22 caliber pistol; two loaded AR-15 magazines and a backpack containing various tools, according to court papers. Roger has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Kruger faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.
Keeling was indicted by a federal grand jury for stalking.
According to court documents, Keeling allegedly strangled his girlfriend in October 2020 and she obtained a domestic violence protective order against him. Keeling pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in state court for the case, and violated the protective order several times upon release from prison by harassing the victim, contacting her by email, following her, leaving notes for her and slashing her tires, prosecutors said in court. Keeling could face a sentence of up to five years if convicted.