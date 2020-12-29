One man is dead and one remains missing after a skiff they were on capsized while transporting a snowmachine through the choppy waters of Chignik Lake over the holiday weekend, officials said Monday.
On Saturday afternoon at dusk, three men, all from Chignik Lake, were in a skiff traveling to the north shore of the lake when the three hit rough water and the boat capsized, according to a news release issued by Alaska State Troopers.
The skiff floated for about half an hour until it reached the edge of solid lake ice and Taylor Lind, 24 was able to self-rescue. Another person on the skiff, Fred Shangin, 42, was unable to get onto the ice and died of exposure as the boat drifted off across the water. Nicholas Garner, 39, was dumped into the lake when the boat capsized but struggled to hold on to the side of the skiff as long as possible. Ultimately he was unable to hold on, slipped under the surface of the water and did not reappear.
By 3:16 p.m. the Alaska State Troopers received a report that two people had fallen into the lake ice, and by 6:30 p.m. a Coast Guard helicopter arrived at the scene.
Kevin O’Domin, 24, and Denise Bereskin, 21, were with the group but were on the shore and could not help with the rescue. Two others in the group, Jamie O’Domin, 29, and an unidentified 16-year-old were able to get a boat and offer some assistance.
The Coast Guard helicopter was able to rescue the stranded group, transport them to Chignik Bay and recover Shangin’s body. Garner however, remains missing. Officials called off search efforts due to weather they will continue once the storm clears.
