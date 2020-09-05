One man died and another was injured early Saturday when their vehicle went into a slough off of Chena Pump Road, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers reported receiving several calls at 3:38 a.m. about a vehicle crash near the intersection of Chena Pump Road and Chena Ridge Road. Troopers found debris on the roadway and a clear path off the road leading to a vehicle in a slough off Chena Pump Road, according an item posted on the troopers dispatch website.
Emergency rescue personnel extricated two males from the vehicle. Names and ages of the two were not provided in the trooper post.
"The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the trooper website item reads. "Excessive speed and alcohol were significant contributors to this crash."
No other vehicles or individuals are mentioned in the report.
