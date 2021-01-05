State officials are investigating a fire that left one man dead and at least one cabin destroyed just north of Fairbanks early Tuesday morning.
Steese Volunteer Fire Department responded to residential fire near McGrath Road and north of Flapjack Road shortly after 2:08 a.m. Crews found a cabin engulfed in flames and were told that a man was likely inside.
Firefighters suppressed the blaze and found a man's body inside the burned-out cabin.
The identity of the man has not been released pending an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner's Office to confirm his identify and determine the cause of his death.
There is no indication so far that the cause of the fire is suspicious, said Austin McDaniel, a public information officer for the Alaska Department of Public Safety. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
