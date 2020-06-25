A conversation about race unfolded in Fairbanks via the online platform Zoom on Tuesday with education leaders and others exploring avenues to end oppression.
“Racism hasn’t gotten better. We just have cameras now,” said Wendy Dominique, president of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education, who said she was quoting celebrity Will Smith.
She joined about 60 other people for the public meeting, which was called “Open Circles: Conversations About Issues of Race and Equity.” Participants included teachers, education administrators, consultants and borough employees. An anti-racism group known as Fairbanks Coalition Builders, which is supported by the school district, hosted the discussion.
The Zoom meeting was planned after nationwide protests erupted following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer investigating a counterfeit $20 bill knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The act was recorded on a smartphone video camera, sparking public outrage.
Princess Daazhraii Johnson, an activist, TV writer and a trustee of the Institute of American Indian Arts, was a panelist at the meeting, which involved a group discussion and smaller breakout sessions. Johnson said education has been a blessing in her life but attending public schools as a child was sometimes traumatic.
She feels “subtle and not so subtle ways that we as indigenous people are talked down to — patronized,” she said.
People are taught that racism was solved by the civil rights movement, she said, but racism didn’t end. She called for the problem to be addressed with more urgency.
“We’re done being traumatized,” Johnson, who is Alaska Native, said.
Teacher Sarah Finnell said she saw inequality and unfairness at her public high school in California and wants her students to have a better experience.
Tonya Brown, a retired educator and former Fairbanks City Councilwoman, agreed.
“I want to see and contribute to helping in changes to be made of issues that I have seen for years,” she said.
Updating the public school history curriculum to include more perspectives, including the experiences of indigenous people and black people, came up in one of the small group discussions.
Dominique, the school board president, said that if history book manufacturers refuse to offer a more accurate description of the Reconstruction Era, the school district should seek facts from other sources.
Kate LaPlaunt, assistant superintendent at the school district, who helped facilitate the discussion, said that violence against black communities “is not nearly as covered as we would expect” in history books.
Finnell said teachers need more support from education administrators to improve lessons and practices to make classroom instruction more inclusive.
“We are looking at how we can teach more honestly to our students, but we have to do that on our own time,” she said.
The Fairbanks Coalition Builders, which has about 35 members, has been around for about two years, according to LaPlaunt. About 300 people have gone through its free workshops on diversity, equity and inclusion. All perspectives are welcome and anyone can join the coalition, she said.
“We’re trying to help people create welcoming spaces for each other,” LaPlaunt said.
The Fairbanks Coalition Builders is affiliated with the National Coalition Building Institute. A second Open Circle community discussion is tentatively planned for next month. For more information, go to www.k12northstar.org/domain/4745.
