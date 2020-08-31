With a dramatic drop in visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic and cancellation of the cruise ship season, the Tara Riemer, president and CEO of the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward announced earlier this summer that it was in danger of closing permanently because of lack of funding.
“Aquariums like ASLC are especially vulnerable during this difficult time because we can’t reduce operating costs like most businesses—we can’t just shut the doors, turn off the lights and furlough staff,” President and CEO Tara Riemer said in July. “We need to maintain good animal care, maintain the building, and keep seawater pumping throughout the building every minute of every day.”
The center, which opened in 1998 and is located at the head of Resurrection Bay, also serves as a research center about the ocean, arctic and subarctic wildlife and climate change. It provides science-based education opportunities and it also helps rehabilitate marine mammals such as sea otters, sea lions and seals.
Riemer set a fundraising goal of $2 million by the end of September. Alaskans pitched in. Local businesses and cruise lines set up fundraisers and matches and helped the center reach its fundraising goal a month early. That’s enough to get the center through the winter, but Riemer said she is hoping to raise another $1 million by the end of September to help ensure the center’s future.
In the midst of the financial crisis, the center announced happier news related to its ongoing research and education missions. A Steller sea lion pup was born June 26, the offspring of two of the center’s resident sea lions. Then the SeaLife Center took in six harbor seal pups, all of which were malnourished and dehydrated.
The center’s wildlife response team worked around the clock to help rehabilitate the seals, a news release from the center stated. Before they could be released, each seal had to be completely healed, have a healthy body condition and show they could capture live fish. Ideally, the rehabilitated pups are released in the same general areas in which they were found.
One of the harbor seals, which had been found stranded in Juneau, was successfully released there on Aug. 20. The other five, four females and one male, had all been rescued from Cook Inlet. The center was able to release all five together at North Kenai Beach on Aug. 27. It’s the first time the center has released five seals at one time.
The Alaska SeaLife Center frequently rehabilitates and releases harbor seals around the state, but it is rare to see this many animals returned to the wild all at the same time and to the same area.
“This year’s pupping season was unique for our Wildlife Response Program. Five seals came to us from different places in Cook Inlet over a short period,” Jane Belovarac, wildlife response curator said in a news release. “It worked out nicely that they met their milestones at the same time allowing us to release all five on the same day, a first in our 20-plus year history of rehabilitating seal pups.”
To learn more about the SeaLife Center, visit alaskasealife.org.
