A ballot measure seeking a massive rewrite of the state's oil and gas tax credit system has enough signatures to make it on the 2020 ballot this coming November, state officials announced this week.
The number of qualified signatures was certified by the Alaska Division of Elections on Wednesday.
Throughout the winter, the Vote Yes for Alaska's Fair Share campaign reported collecting more than 44,000 signatures. The Division of Elections has reviewed 36,252 and certified 32,378 –– far exceeding the 28,501 signatures needed to make the ballot.
The campaign has also qualified in 37 of the state's 40 House districts. A minimum of 30 qualified districts is required.
“The rapid and broad-based public support for the Fair Share Act signature-gathering effort is a demonstration that the public understands that the initiative is the way to stop giving away our oil," cosponsor Jane Angvik of Anchorage said in a statement. "With a fair share of petroleum revenues, Alaska can restore basic services, sustain a permanent fund dividend and adopt a robust capital budget for the first time in six years."
Another cosponsor, Merrick Peirce of Fairbanks, noted that Gov. Mike Dunleavy's plan to spend through the state's Constitutional Budget Reserve account to fund the state budget this year is yet another reason the ballot measure is important.
"It is imperative that we end the SB21 corporate welfare that has destroyed Alaska's finances and is harming the Alaska economy," Peirce said. "Alaskans are doing the job that our elected officials are supposed to be doing."
One of the central goals of the measure is to increase the amount of oil wealth that remains with the state as a new form of revenue.
"We are just giving away our oil — $744 million per year through $8 per barrel credits for production from Prudhoe Bay alone, even though the producers have a legal duty to produce the oil under their leases, have been producing the oil for over three decades with no subsidy, and are making over $40 per barrel in net income (which is over twice as much as they make anywhere else in the world)," said cosponsor Robin Brena of Anchorage.
"We are getting nothing for giving away our oil — revenue, investment, production, and jobs are all down. We need to get our fair share and keep it in Alaska so we can save Alaska jobs and more fully fund essential services, PFDs, and capital budgets."
