State officials are assisting the clean up of almost 8,000 gallons of oil that was spilled earlier this week at a production facility in Trading Bay, officials confirmed Thursday.
On Tuesday, shortly after noon, workers at the Hilcorp, Alaska-owned facility were transferring slop oil from one storage tank to another when they noticed the receiving tank was not filling properly. A closer inspection revealed that oil was leaking out from under the spill containment liner of one of the tanks. The cause of the leak was a broken underground transfer pipe that links the two tanks. In total, officials estimate 190 barrels or 7,980 gallons of slop oil were spilled in the leak.
Slop oil is petroleum unfit for sale because it is pumped out of the well with too much groundwater. It is put through initial processing and later injected back into oil lines.
According to a statement by the Alaska Department of Environment Conservation, no wildlife has been hurt so far by the spill. The Hilcorp facility is located in a remote area near the Trading Bay State Game Refuge and the Redoubt Bay Critical Habitat Area. The area is known for being an important nesting site for waterfowl, seabirds, shorebirds and eagles. Trading Bay is also a habitat for wintering moose.
Jade Gamble, Cook Inlet and Kodiakunit supervisor for the Prevention, Preparedness and Response section of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said, “The spill is significant because of the volume, but because of the location and the condition of the spill, things are working in our favor (for containment and cleanup).”
“The frozen ground is minimizing how far the oil travels into the ground, and the liner is covering the oil and preventing the wildlife from entering,” Gamble said. “That’s why it’s not a threat to wildlife.”
Right now, Gamble said the spill is contained and ground contamination is being cleaned up, but “the department will continue to provide oversight to ensure that the impacts to the environment are minimized.”
The Hilcorp spill took place a day after the Regulatory Commission of Alaska issued a decision allowing Hilcorp, Alaska to take ownership of BP’s oil interests in the state. The deal makes Hilcorp the second biggest oil producer in the state. Hilcorp, Alaska is a subsidiary of Hilcorp Energy Company, headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Earlier this month, a federal appeals court reversed approval for Hilcorp’s Liberty Project, an offshore drilling project located in the Beaufort Sea. The project had been approved in October 2018 by the federal government, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled agency review of the project was inadequate.
Tuesday’s spill should give Alaskans reason to pause about oil production in the state, said Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director for the Center for Biological Diversity
“This spill is an ugly reminder of the huge risks as Hilcorp expands drilling in Cook Inlet. This company’s bad safety record and aggressive expansion could doom the last remaining Cook Inlet beluga whales,” said Monsell, “We need the Biden administration to end fossil fuel leasing in beautiful Cook Inlet before it’s too late.”
