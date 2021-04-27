Alaska crude oil production plummeted in 2020 to its lowest level in nearly 45 years, as petroleum demand dropped due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports.
Alaska oil production decreased 4% in 2020, part of a larger, historic decline in U.S. oil production.
The nation’s crude oil production fell by 8%, the largest annual decline since the federal energy administration started keeping records in 1940.
“In March 2020, crude oil prices decreased because of the sudden drop in petroleum demand that resulted from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the administration, which analyzes energy information for policymaking and public awareness.
The Energy Workforce and Technology Council, an industry group whose members are oil and gas executives, also issued an analysis on job loss during the pandemic.
U.S. oil field sector jobs dropped by more than 14% from February 2020 to February 2021, according to the council.
Lower petroleum prices prompted oil operators to close wells, slow drilling and limit new operations.
Lowest oil production since 1976
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that in Alaska:
• Crude oil production averaged 448,000 barrels per day in 2020, the lowest level since 1976.
• Crude oil production was 75% less than peak production of more than two million barrels per day in 1988.
The Alaska Department of Revenue issued its spring 2021 forecast in March, predicting a recovery in oil
revenue from 2020.
The executive summary notes that the oil market has stabilized from a year ago.
“Following unprecedented oil market volatility last year, global oil supply and demand appear to be returning to balance as the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds,” Lucinda Mahoney, commissioner of the Revenue Department, said in a letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Other states with crude oil production declines in 2020 include Texas — the nation’s largest oil producer. The Lone State state averaged 4.87 million barrels per day, a drop of 205,000 barrels per day from a peak in 2019. North Dakota, Oklahoma and the federal offshore Gulf of Mexico area also had large decreases in crude oil production.
Some states saw an uptick. New Mexico experienced a 15% annual increase in crude oil production in 2020 for an average high of 1.04 million barrels per day. It was the largest increase of any U.S. state.
The growth came from the Permian Basin, which covers parts of New Mexico and West Texas.
Long-term decline of Alaska oil production
Overall, Alaska’s crude oil production has been on a steady decline for three decades since peak production, according to Today in Energy, a newsletter published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“Production declined in 28 of the 32 years since Alaska’s oil production peak as the state’s oil field matured,” the administration reported.
Even with the nearly three-decade decline in Alaska oil production, the oil and natural gas industry represents a significant revenue source for the state.
“The oil industry is the largest contributor to Alaska’s economy despite the decline in production,” the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. “Oil revenues supplied more than two-thirds of the state budget in 2020.”
The report noted that Alaska has not been explored fully for oil, including in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
In the U.S., Alaska oil production represents 4% of all oil production.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the wildlife refuge holds 10.4 billion barrels of crude oil.
In 2021, President Biden signed an executive order imposing a moratorium on federal oil and natural gas leasing in the refuge.
Alaska’s reliance on petroleum
Alaskan households depend on petroleum.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that Alaska consumes more petroleum as an energy source for electricity than any other state, except for Hawaii.
A third of Alaska households use petroleum products for heating, including fuel oil, kerosene and propane.
Petroleum made up 16% of Alaska’s “utility-scale generation, the third most of any generation source behind natural gas and hydroelectric power,” the Energy Information Administration said.
