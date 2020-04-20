Oil prices took a massive nosedive Monday with international benchmark standard West Texas Intermediate entering the negative numbers –– hitting below negative $30 a barrel Monday afternoon.
For a brief but frightening moment, oil companies were paying buyers to take their oil. It had never happened before.
Prices rose to just above $2 a barrel by close of business Alaska time Monday.
Alaska North Slope crude, which lags a couple days behind, sat at $15.42 a barrel as of Friday. This is the lowest that North Slope oil has traded since 2002.
These continued –– and dramatic –– price drops come even after OPEC+ reached an agreement last week with Russia and Saudia Arabia to cut daily production in an effort to balance the global market.
Dan Stickel, chief economist for the Alaska Department of Revenue, said Monday a situation like this is a concerning shock to the system.
"The oil markets are experiencing an unprecedented market event," he said. "There's robust supply and while there's been talk of reducing supply, any of those reductions haven't really come into the market yet, and demand has fallen dramatically, between 20 to 30% over the course of a month. That has never happened before."
The swings and plummets are a direct result of economies closing due to the spread of COVID-19 disease.
Robust supply and much lower demand means any available storage capacity is filling up quickly, Stickel noted.
The supply and demand mechanism is doing its job in theory, but that means that states and countries whose revenue is largely tied to oil and gas will be feeling the resulting pain.
As far as revenue goes, taxes and royalties are based on average prices over the course of a month.
"Having one or two very low price days, those will factor into a monthly average," Stickel said. "But if these prices sustain, it looks very likely that April prices will come in significantly less than what's in the revenue forecast [released last month]."
It's likely that revenue for the next fiscal year will come in significantly below predictions.
For fiscal 2021, the Revenue Department forecast an average price of $47 a barrel for North Slope oil. That's operating under the assumption that prices would begin the year in July at around $30 a barrel –– a prospect that seems unlikely at the moment. North Slope crude, often referred to as just ANS, has trended downward below $30 a barrel since mid-March.
This could change though, Stickel notes.
"If the ANS and Brent crude differential resolves, then that forecast is still looking fairly reasonable," he said. "In theory, based on the quality of the oil, ANS and Brent should trade fairly close in price. Historically they have."
Brent was trading at $26.09 as of Monday evening.
"Right now ANS is trading at a very large discount to Brent," Stickel added. "This is in part due to a lack of storage capacity, lack of demand on the West Coast and Asian markets."
Global demand has fallen by approximately 20 million to 30 million barrels a day as global economies shutter due to COVID-19.
"People aren't flying, people aren't driving. This magnitude of demand destruction has never happened before," Stickel said.
The saving grace is that in recent years, oil has made up a smaller overall percentage of Alaska's unrestricted general funds that supports state spending. While in the past, oil revenue has made up nearly 90% of the state's unrestricted general fund revenue, larger draws on the Alaska Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve in recent years has meant that oil revenue makes up only about 17% of that type of revenue the state relies on.
But the sustained slumps in Alaska's oil prices are not the only hits the state's industry is taking. Oil giant ConocoPhillips announced late last week it was cutting another $200 million in capital spending in Alaska. That's on top of an initial $200 million capital spending and the announcement of the temporary demobilizing of some of its largest oil rigs on the North Slope in an effort to keep COVID-19 from sweeping through the work source.
That $400 million in spending cuts amounts to about a quarter of what the company was planning to spend in Alaska this year. The most recently announced cut of $200 million in spending was not included in the state's revenue forecast, Stickel said, adding that the additional cuts are concerning.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy called the sudden drop in oil prices "stunning" Monday afternoon.
"We obviously have to keep an eye on oil prices because it forms the backbone of Alaska's revenue sources. Certainly I'm concerned about it," the governor told reporters Monday evening.
A spokesman for the governor added that "low oil prices and the budget deficit it created are nothing new" and that Dunleavy will not consider diversified revenue such as broad-based taxes until cuts to state spending and services are exhausted.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.