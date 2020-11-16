The lead for the ballot measure that would significantly alter how elections are conducted in Alaska continued to grow steadily as ballot counting for the state continued on Sunday.
Ballot Measure 2 yes votes now lead by 3,216 votes, with the lead increasing by 1,650 votes on Sunday.
As of press time on Sunday, the measure had 170,345 votes in favor and 167,129 against, meaning that 50.48% of votes cast favor the measure, while 49.52% oppose it.
Ballot counting is set to continue into the week, with the Fairbanks regional office not conducting any counting over the weekend.
Ballot Measure 2 sets new campaign finance rules, creates an open primary system for most elections and enacts ranked-choice voting for general elections.
The committee Yes on 2 for Better Elections has the support of more than a dozen past and present state legislators.
Defend Alaska Elections, opposing the ballot measure, includes former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, a Democrat, and former Gov. Sean Parnell, a Republican.
On Wednesday of last week, the measure trailed by 10,000 votes. By close of business Thursday, it led by almost 500 votes and kept pulling ahead.
