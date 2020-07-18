Alaska lost 37,700 jobs in June compared to the same month last year, a 10.8% decline, according to state data released Friday showing the continued impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development also announced Friday that the June unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, declined slightly to 12.4% in June from a revised rate of 12.7% in May.
The June unemployment rate is double that of June 2019, when the rate was 6.2%. The June rate has typically been in the range of 6% to 8% going back to 1989.
The state’s unemployment rate remains the highest in the 44 years of data available on the department’s website.
Unemployment in the Fairbanks North Star Borough in June was double what it was a year ago, at 10.4% compared to 5.4%, according to the state data that has not been seasonally adjusted. The rate was 10.3% in May.
Economists use seasonal adjustment, according to the state’s explanation, to better compare labor market conditions at different times of year: “Alaska’s employers have more work in the summer, so seasonally adjusted monthly employment adjusts the number of jobs up in the winter and adjusts them down in the summer.”
The comparable U.S rate decreased from 13.3 percent to 11.1 percent, according to a Friday news release from the department announcing the latest job and unemployment data.
“COVID-19 continued to disrupt businesses across the state, especially gathering places such as bars and restaurants,” the state’s notice reads. “Halted summer tourism cut employment in a variety of sectors, including leisure and hospitality, transportation and retail. Although Alaska still has some visitors, cruise travel has been canceled and Canada’s border closure has effectively halted traffic from the Lower 48.”
“Every major industry was down from last June,” the notice adds.
The leisure and hospitality sector lost the greatest number of jobs, 13,800, down 32.4% from June 2019. Other significant job losses were in health care, which lost 2,500 jobs over June 2019; transportation, warehousing and utilities lost 3,100 jobs, mostly in transportation; retail lost 2,500 jobs; and construction, 2,100 jobs.
In the public sector, jobs in local government, including public schools, fell by 4,100 compared to June 2019. State government, including the University of Alaska, shed 1,100 jobs, but the number of federal government jobs increased by 100 over June of last year.
The state Labor Department this week launched a service to connect job seekers and employers safely during the virus outbreak.
Virtual job fairs can be found online at www.jobs.alaska.gov/jobfairs.Employers can request a virtual job fair at alaska.statevirtualjobfair.com or by contacting the program coordinator at alaskavirtualjobfair@alaska.gov.
