Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing the investigation into how and why two planes collided in mid-air Friday morning near Soldotna. The crash resulted in the deaths of all seven people aboard the planes, including Rep. Gary Knopp of Kenai.
According to Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska office, the two planes involved were a single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver floatplane and a twin-engine Piper PA-12, a wheeled bush plane.
Johnson confirmed that Knopp was the pilot and single occupant of the Piper. The Beaver belonged to High Adventure Air, a charter company that flies individuals out to bear-viewing and fishing locations. The pilot of the Beaver was Gregory Bell, age 57, who was a co-owner of the company. The other passengers were 40-year-old David Rogers, a guide, and four visitors from South Carolina, all of whom were in their mid-20s.
According to Johnson, the Beaver was westbound, having taken off from Longmire Lake.
“They were headed for the west side of Cook Inlet,” he said. “We don’t know the specifics of what they were doing, whether it was bear-viewing or fishing — but it was an excursion with people from the Outside.”
Johnson said Knopp’s plane had “just taken off” from a rural residential area about 2 miles northeast of the Soldotna airport.
According to Johnson, weather conditions allowed for 10-mile visibility that day. He said that weather does not appear to have been a factor in the incident but that it will be taken into account during the investigation.
As of yet, no indications of what might have caused the crash have been made public.
“We are truly just getting into this investigation,” Johnson said, adding that a preliminary report is anticipated to take between 10 days and three weeks to complete.
High Adventure Air posted a statement on its website on Friday.
“High Adventure Air is deeply saddened to confirm that one of our aircraft: a DHC-2 Beaver N4982U, with 5 passengers and 1 pilot onboard was involved in a mid-air collision with another aircraft near Soldotna, Alaska today July 31st, 2020. At this time, High Adventure Air is working to support the families involved and is working with the National Transportation Safety Board who is investigating the accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families involved in this tragic accident.”
