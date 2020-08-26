A Kenai Peninsula state lawmaker who was flying an aircraft that collided mid-air with another aircraft over Soldotna in July, killing himself and six others, had been denied a federal medical flight certification due to vision problems, according to a preliminary report of the crash by the National Transportation Safety Board.
State Rep. Gary Knopp, 63, was the only person aboard the Fairbanks-bound Piper PA-12 when it collided with a chartered de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver carrying a pilot and five passengers to a remote fishing site on the west side of Cook Inlet.
The report by the National Transportation Safety Board cites a finding by the Federal Aviation Administration's Civil Aeromedical Institute.
"... the pilot of the PA12 was denied medical certification in June 2012 by the Alaska Regional Flight Surgeon due to vision problems. The denial was appealed and sustained in July 2012," the report reads.
Alaska State Troopers identified the other crash victims as pilot Gregory Bell, 67 of Soldotna; guide David Rogers, 40 of Kansas; Caleb Hulsey, 26, of South Carolina; Heather Hulsey, 25 of South Carolina; Mackay Hulsey, 24, of South Carolina; and Kirstin Wright, 23, of South Carolina.
This story will be updated.
