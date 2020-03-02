This Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, photo provided by Alaska State Troopers, shows the wreckage of a Piper Super Cub involved in a deadly midair collision with another small plane over a remote area near the village of Russian Mission in western Alaska. A total of five people died in the Wednesday morning crash. Rough terrain complicated efforts to recover the bodies of the four Alaskans and a Montana man who died. (Alaska State Troopers via AP)