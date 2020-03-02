The National Transportation Safety Board has called for a comprehensive effort to improve aviation safety in Alaska, a region with a higher accident rate than the rest of the country. According to NTSB statistics, from 2008 to 2017 the aircraft accident rate in Alaska was 2.35 times higher than that of the rest of the United States.
A news release published by NTSB on Feb. 20, states that the organization issued a safety recommendation to the Federal Aviation Administration seeking “the formation of a safety-focused working group to better review, prioritize and integrate Alaska’s unique aviation safety needs into the FAA’s safety enhancement process.”
“We need to marshal the resources of the FAA to tackle aviation safety in Alaska in a comprehensive way,” said NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt, via release. “The status quo is, frankly, unacceptable.”
Statistics from NTSB illustrate the severity of the issue. From 2008 to 2017, not only was the accident rate in Alaska magnitudes higher than the rest of the United States, the fatal accident rate in the state was 1.34 times higher.
Sumwalt said while the FAA has a multitude of initiatives at different stages of implementation, the “silo-like” nature of the FAA’s sprawling organization makes it difficult to develop a comprehensive plan for a state like Alaska, with its distinct set of challenges. Eric Weiss, a spokesperson for the NTSB, said that Alaska’s situation is unique due to its “geography and weather” and “its extensive use of aviation as a lifeline to many small communities.”
Weiss said that the recommendation was issued following years of investigations into aviation accidents in Alaska “the same recurring themes.”
“We felt the time was right to really drill down deeply with a wide variety of stakeholders to see what solutions we come up with for air safety travel in Alaska,” Weiss said.
When asked for details of what a “safety-focused working group” might look like, Weiss replied “We make a recommendation but we try not to be prescriptive. It should be directed by the recipient — so it should be up to the FAA.”
When contacted for comment, a representative from the FAA sent the following statement: “The FAA has a long history of promoting safety initiatives in Alaska and strongly supports bringing together various stakeholders to identify safety risk areas and potential solutions. The FAA will carefully review the recommendation that the NTSB issued today.”
This statement somewhat contradicts some of the language used in the NTSB recommendation, which was prompted in part by an NTSB roundtable discussion last September in Anchorage, where Alaska aviation stakeholders discussed how aviation safety can be improved.
Although the roundtable focused on Part 135 operations — which include business and charter flights — some of the proposals discussed, such as improving pilot training and consistently managing weather risks, are applicable to all aviation operations in Alaska. The roundtable was attended by a panel of Part 135 operators, safety experts, and government officials — including representatives from the FAA.
According to the recommendation report, among the subjects discussed at the roundtable was several failed or stalled solutions that the FAA attempted to implement.
“While multiple solutions have been proposed to improve aviation safety in Alaska, during the roundtable, participants discussed studies and plans that had been started by various parts of the FAA’s organization or industry stakeholders to enhance the safety of Alaska aviation operations but had stalled,” the report states. “For example, the RTCA’s August 2017 report, Recommendations for the Performance Based Navigation (PBN) Route System, (which was completed at the FAA’s direction) contained 23 recommendations for improving Alaska flight operations. It wasn’t until 2019 that the FAA requested a feasibility study of the recommendations, which has since been delayed further.”
The report goes on to state that a member of the FAA’s Navigation Programs senior management team, who attended the roundtable, said that poor coordination was to blame for the lack of progress on these safety initiatives. Several others noted that the “silo-like nature of the FAA’s organization often made it difficult to develop a comprehensive plan for implementing and maintaining various safety efforts in Alaska, including potential consequences and costs for other parts of the organization.”
Another FAA representative, the manager of the FAA’s Planning and Requirements group, who was present at the roundtable noted that funding is also an issue. As an example the manager pointed to the recent purchase of more automated weather observing systems — known as AWOS — for Alaska. While funds had been earmarked to acquire new AWOSs, no funding was available for ongoing maintenance.
Although the roundtable focused on Part 135 operations, some of the proposals discussed are applicable to all operations in Alaska. These included focusing on improved pilot training and the longstanding effort to increase instrument flight rules operations.
The report concludes by stating “the FAA’s failure to fully implement needed safety programs in Alaska has resulted in aviation safety issues in Alaska persisting,” before recommending that the FAA “work with stakeholders that service the Alaska aviation industry to implement a safety-focused working group to review, prioritize, and integrate Alaska’s aviation safety needs into the FAA’s safety enhancement process.”
“Whether it is a Part 135 flight or a pleasure trip, all pilots must deal with Alaska’s challenging geography and weather,” Sumwalt said, via news release. “We need to give them all the tools and resources to do so safely.”