Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.